Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Planet Sports Selects Celebros Search to Power eCommerce Site

Planet Sports Selects Celebros Search to Power eCommerce Site

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 13 mins ago

Woburn, Mass., April 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN), a provider in cloud-based digital experience software, announced today that MAP Active has selected Celebros Search by Bridgeline as their site search solution.

MAP Active is the leading lifestyle retailer in Indonesia with over 2,300 retail stores and a diversified portfolio that includes sports, fashion, department stores, kids, food & beverage and lifestyle products. Some of their iconic brands offered through this eCommerce site include Adidas, Speedo, Converse, Puma, Champion, Nike, Reebok, among many others. 

With Celebros Search, their product discovery, merchandising and conversion capabilities create opportunities to accelerate their online growth supported by the Bridgeline Search, Machine Learning and Merchandising solutions. The licenses and services include the Celebros NLP Search, Personalization Profiles, Guided Navigation, AutoComplete, Merchandising, Cross-Sell and Search Analytics. 

Celebros Search offers an extensive range of features to amplify product discovery, including recommendations for cross-sell/up-sell, campaign management and dynamic merchandising based on live site analytical data for increasing cart size that helps drive incremental revenue. The Natural Language Processing (NLP) Search has perceptive machine learning that interprets user behavior and provides the customer with precise and relevant results and recommendations. 

The Planet Sports website is available at: https://www.planetsports.asia

“Celebros Search has powerful Natural Language Processing and machine learning that can dynamically merchandise based on user behavior,” said Ari Kahn, Bridgeline Digital’s CEO. “The Celebros features help retailers improve traffic, increase average order value and drive conversion to enable revenue growth.”

About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline Digital, The Digital Engagement Company™, helps customers maximize the performance of their omni-channel digital experience – from websites and intranets to online stores and campaigns. Bridgeline’s Unbound platform deeply integrates Web Content Management, eCommerce, Marketing Automation, Site Search, Community Portals, Social Media Management, Translation and Web Analytics to help organizations deliver digital experiences that attract, engage, nurture and convert their customers across all channels and streamline business operations. Headquartered in Woburn, Mass., Bridgeline has thousands of quality customers that range from small- and medium-sized organizations to Fortune 1000 companies. To learn more, please visit www.bridgeline.com or call (800) 603-9936.

CONTACT: Carl Prizzi
EVP of Product
Bridgeline Digital
[email protected]
GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.