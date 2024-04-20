Planned Parenthood in St. Louis, Missouri is appealing a judge’s ruling that required the clinic to hand over patient files exposing whether puberty blockers and transgender procedures were performed on children.
The clinic filed the appeal in the 22nd Judicial Court in St. Louis on Friday, arguing that Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey’s civil investigative demand was “improperly issued” because it did not reference Planned Parenthood in the 54 requests.
