Software industry leader with focus on customers, culture and community to drive next phase of growth at PlanSource

Mike Morini CEO of PlanSource

ORLANDO, Fla., June 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — PlanSource, a leading cloud-based benefits engagement platform, has welcomed Mike Morini as Chief Executive Officer. Morini joins the company’s seasoned executive team to lead PlanSource on its mission to transform and streamline corporate employee benefits programs.

Morini is a 30-year software veteran with extensive experience growing and scaling global, high-growth, cloud-based platforms, with a leadership style focused on customers, culture and community. Most recently, Morini was CEO of WorkForce Software for eight years, where he was named a Top 50 SaaS CEO of 2023 by The Software Report and a Top 100 Highest-Rated Chief Executive Officer in 2022 by Comparably. Previously, Morini held leadership positions at SAP, Aria Systems, OutlookSoft, InterWorld and Verbind.

“I am excited to join the PlanSource team and get to know the employees, customers and partners that are part of the PlanSource ecosystem,” said Mike Morini. “I am excited to see the positive impact a renewed focus on our customers, culture and community will have on the industry.”

Morini’s appointment comes at a time of strong momentum for PlanSource. In 2023, new business bookings grew by 11 percent from the prior year, which brought 760 new employers representing nearly 500,000 employees to its platform. The company is also committed to innovation through the infusion of AI technology to supercharge its platform for HR professionals and employees. In early 2024, PlanSource unveiled Olive, a new AI assistant. Powered by ChatGPT4, Olive creates tailored communications for HR professionals with the ability to quickly adjust the formality, tone, length and language of the communication.

“Mike has a breadth of experience leading and scaling enterprise platforms and a deep understanding of the HCM industry. His focus on building winning cultures and customer-centric approach will be a great fit for the PlanSource team,” said Nadeem Syed, Senior Managing Director, Head of Value Creation at Vista Equity Partners and Executive Chairman of the PlanSource Board of Directors. “I am thrilled to welcome Mike and look forward to working with him as the company embarks on its next phase of growth.”

About PlanSource

PlanSource is a technology company that automates and simplifies every aspect of employee benefit programs so employees and HR teams can make smarter, more confident benefits decisions. More than 5 million consumers receive their benefits through the PlanSource platform, which provides the best experience possible for benefits communications, shopping, enrollment, billing, compliance and ongoing administration. With an end-to-end benefits platform and suite of technology-enabled services, PlanSource helps people maximize their benefits so they can live happier, healthier lives. Learn more at plansource.com.

PlanSource is a registered trademark of PlanSource, Inc., and PlanSource owns other registered and unregistered trademarks. Other names used herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

