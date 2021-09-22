Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / PlanSource Continues to Invest in AI Technology to Reduce Costs and Increase Efficiency for HR Leaders in the Titan Release

PlanSource Continues to Invest in AI Technology to Reduce Costs and Increase Efficiency for HR Leaders in the Titan Release

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

The Titan product release introduces the latest IQ product, InsightsIQ, enhancements to DecisionIQ and exciting new partnerships to provide a more well-rounded benefits offering

ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — PlanSource, a leading provider of cloud-based benefits administration technology, announced today the launch of its Titan Software release. Available September 9 to all PlanSource customers and partners, the Titan Release shows PlanSource remains committed to providing consumers a modern benefits experience, increasing automation and efficiency for HR leaders, and saving valuable time as we enter the busy open enrollment season.

Updates in the Titan Release are driven by customer and partner feedback and focused on enhancing the experience for employees and HR teams. With Titan comes the launch of InsightsIQ, a powerful data visualization product that provides HR teams with actionable insights and trends within the PlanSource platform, saving valuable time by pre-aggregating time periods and trends. In addition, PlanSource continues to enhance DecisionIQ, powered by Milliman, which provides data-driven suggestions based on demographics, dependents, risk tolerance and regional cost comparison data for 100% of employees. Employees can now see HSA and FSA benefits right at the point of sale, showing the estimated costs along with the tax savings, guiding employees to the best decisions.

In preparation for Open Enrollment, the Titan release includes several enhancements to the Guided Renewal Experience for HR leaders, speed improvements to the overall platform and navigation updates for employees. To continue to enhance the employee experience, PlanSource launched an integration with Alegeus, allowing employees to seamlessly access and manage their HSAs, FSAs, and HRAs without a separate log-in.

“Today, HR leaders need insights and actionable reporting to make better decisions about their benefits offerings,” said Srini Venkatramani, Chief Product and Technology Officer at PlanSource. “InsightsIQ is a groundbreaking product that will save HR leaders valuable time, money and drive strategic decision making.”

PlanSource launches major software releases four times a year and conducts ongoing updates and enhancements throughout the year. More details about the Titan release can be found at plansource.com/release.

About PlanSource

PlanSource is a technology company that automates and simplifies every aspect of employee benefit programs, so employees and HR teams can make smarter, more confident benefits decisions. More than 7.5 million consumers receive their benefits through the PlanSource platform, which provides the best experience possible for benefits communications, shopping, enrollment, billing, compliance and ongoing administration. With an end-to-end benefits platform and suite of technology-enabled services, PlanSource helps people maximize the benefits of their benefits, so they can live happier, healthier lives. Learn more at plansource.com.

PlanSource is a registered trademark of PlanSource, Inc., and PlanSource owns other registered and unregistered trademarks. Other names used herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

CONTACT: Media Contacts
Jeanne Achille
The Devon Group for PlanSource
732.706.0123 ext. 700
[email protected]

Cat Miller
Senior Director of Marketing, PlanSource
918.894.1298
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.