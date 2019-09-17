PlanSource Launches Fall Product Release Featuring Integrated Text Messaging

Polaris software release contains multiple enhancements including text messaging, updates to the HR and employee experiences, integration with Jellyvision and new educational videos

ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — PlanSource , a leading provider of cloud-based benefits administration technology, today announced the launch of Polaris, the company’s latest software release.

Available immediately to PlanSource customers and partners, Polaris offers a range of enhancements, new services and updates to the PlanSource platform. Chief among these is an integrated text messaging service built into the PlanSource communications center, which opens new avenues for benefits communication.

Updates in the Polaris release include:

Integrated Text Messaging – The PlanSource employee communications center allows HR teams to create unlimited campaigns, customize messaging to their target audience, and test, schedule and track all communications. And now text messaging is available as a communications option as well. Currently in beta, the tool allows HR teams to combine email and texts to expand the reach and effectiveness of their messaging.

– The PlanSource employee communications center allows HR teams to create unlimited campaigns, customize messaging to their target audience, and test, schedule and track all communications. And now text messaging is available as a communications option as well. Currently in beta, the tool allows HR teams to combine email and texts to expand the reach and effectiveness of their messaging. HR Experience Enhancement – PlanSource launched a new user experience for HR in the Calypso release , and it is being rolled out in phases throughout 2019 and 2020. Many of the enhancements to the HR experience in the Polaris release were based on feedback received from customers. Sections of the experience that have been updated are now the default view, but users can switch between the new and classic experience at any time using a toggle button.

– PlanSource launched a new user experience for HR in the , and it is being rolled out in phases throughout 2019 and 2020. Many of the enhancements to the HR experience in the Polaris release were based on feedback received from customers. Sections of the experience that have been updated are now the default view, but users can switch between the new and classic experience at any time using a toggle button. Employee Shopping and Enrollment Experience – With the Polaris release, PlanSource has made significant updates to its mobile-responsive employee shopping and enrollment experience. These include usability enhancements and a to-do list to help employees stay organized and focused on required tasks.

– With the Polaris release, PlanSource has made significant updates to its mobile-responsive employee shopping and enrollment experience. These include usability enhancements and a to-do list to help employees stay organized and focused on required tasks. Jellyvision Integration – PlanSource has partnered with Jellyvision to integrate ALEX, Jellyvision’s interactive benefits counselor, into the PlanSource benefits administration system. ALEX offers one-on-one interactions to help employees understand health care issues and offers individual plan recommendations. The Jellyvision-PlanSource integration is available now as a beta program for companies of all sizes. See more at www. plansource.com/ jellyvision .

– PlanSource has partnered with Jellyvision to integrate ALEX, Jellyvision’s interactive benefits counselor, into the PlanSource benefits administration system. ALEX offers one-on-one interactions to help employees understand health care issues and offers individual plan recommendations. The Jellyvision-PlanSource integration is available now as a beta program for companies of all sizes. See more at . New Educational Videos – Several new videos have been added to the PlanSource video library , a free resource created to educate employees about benefits concepts and insurance terminology. New videos include relevant topics such as telehealth, commuter benefits and Employee Assistance Programs.

– Several new videos have been added to the PlanSource , a free resource created to educate employees about benefits concepts and insurance terminology. New videos include relevant topics such as telehealth, commuter benefits and Employee Assistance Programs. Known Issues Community – A convenient dashboard has been created within PlanSource Community to communicate the status of known issues so that partners and customers are able to see what updates are being worked on in real-time.

PlanSource launches major software releases four times a year and conducts ongoing updates and minor enhancements as needed throughout the year. More details about the Polaris release can be found at www.plansource.com/release . The full PlanSource product release schedule is located at www.plansource.com/releases .

About PlanSource

PlanSource is a technology company driven to create a better benefits and HR experience for employers and their employees. Nearly 4.5 million consumers receive their benefits through the PlanSource platform, which provides flexible and intuitive software and services for benefits administration. By combining industry-leading software and a full suite of professional services, PlanSource provides companies of all sizes with a complete solution for benefits shopping, enrollment, billing, compliance and administration. Learn more at www.plansource.com .

PlanSource is a registered trademark of PlanSource Benefits Administration, Inc., and PlanSource owns other registered and unregistered trademarks. Other names used herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

