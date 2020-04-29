PlanSource Offers Free Text Messaging to Customers throughout 2020

Breaking News
Program aims to help employers communicate with their employees during COVID-19

ORLANDO, Fla., April 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — With many employees forced to work remotely for the foreseeable future, open communication channels have become increasingly important. Recognizing the challenge this presents to employers, PlanSource, a leading provider of benefits software, today announced that it has made their Text Messaging feature available for free to new and existing customers through the end of 2020. As part of the offer, PlanSource will cover the fees for each customer for up to 100,000 text messages.

Nancy Sansom, Chief Commercial Officer for PlanSource, commented, “With many companies requiring employees to work from home, and other employees of essential businesses working in and out of trucks, hospitals and manufacturing plants, PlanSource wanted to give employers a way to share important and timely information with employees. Many employees don’t have work email addresses, making text messaging – with open rates as high as 98 percent – an ideal communications solution in this environment.”

With the Text Messaging feature, HR leaders can use this technology to keep employees informed about office or plant closures, updated safety protocols and work schedules that are changing rapidly. They can also remind employees how to use critically important benefits, such as telehealth and Employee Assistance Programs, that provide free and confidential video and phone-based mental health and substance abuse counseling.

The employee communication tool allows HR managers to easily send targeted messages right from within the benefits system with customized recipient lists. PlanSource Text Messaging also enables the employer to test, schedule and track the results of each campaign, helping to ensure employees receive accurate information and remain up to date.

PlanSource enabled the feature for all customers on Friday, April 24, 2020. Learn more about the service and some techniques for encouraging employee adoption on the PlanSource blog.

About PlanSource
PlanSource is a technology company driven to create a better benefits experience for employers and their employees. More than 5 million consumers receive their benefits through the PlanSource platform, which provides flexible and intuitive software and services for benefits administration. By combining industry-leading software and a full suite of professional services, PlanSource provides companies of all sizes with a complete solution for benefits shopping, enrollment, billing, compliance and administration. Learn more at www.plansource.com.

PlanSource is a registered trademark of PlanSource, Inc., and PlanSource owns other registered and unregistered trademarks. Other names used herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

