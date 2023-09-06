PlanSource releases enhancements to engagement product, ACA updates and more to prepare for busiest season of the year

ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — PlanSource, a leading provider of cloud-based benefits administration technology, announced today the launch of its Summer Product Release. Available August 24 to all PlanSource customers and partners, the Summer Release continues to enhance the benefits engagement product, The Source, prepare customers for Open Enrollment, and more.

PlanSource launched a benefits engagement platform in 2022 known as The Source, which consolidates benefits enrollment and utilization into a single mobile-friendly experience. In the Spring Product Release PlanSource expanded that product with The Source Personalize+, further driving benefits engagement by sending relevant, data-driven notifications to employees about their health and happiness. In this release, PlanSource continues to invest in benefits engagement and has introduced several new features within The Source:

Optimized for Multiple Devices – PlanSource originally designed The Source to be used by employees on their smartphones. With this release, additional views optimized for large screens have been created, including laptops, desktops and tablets.

– PlanSource originally designed The Source to be used by employees on their smartphones. With this release, additional views optimized for large screens have been created, including laptops, desktops and tablets. Email Integration – The Source can be used as an additional channel to notify employees of important company information beyond traditional email. Employees are bombarded with information and emails; with this feature, HR leaders can save several steps by simply blind copying (“bcc”) a dedicated email address when sending out a company email. When send is pressed, the message will appear in both a traditional email inbox and The Source inbox (including formatting details), saving time and effort.

– The Source can be used as an additional channel to notify employees of important company information beyond traditional email. Employees are bombarded with information and emails; with this feature, HR leaders can save several steps by simply blind copying (“bcc”) a dedicated email address when sending out a company email. When send is pressed, the message will appear in both a traditional email inbox and The Source inbox (including formatting details), saving time and effort. My Company Page – Within The Source, the My Documents page has been changed to an enhanced My Company page. With this change, HR teams can create custom categories and populate them with internal and external links to websites and documents. This enhancement will help customers create a clean look and improve clarity and organization.

Other important features included in the Summer Product Release are:

API Transaction Trackers – This feature will not only allow admins to measure success rates of API transactions but also increase visibility into error volumes and reasons while creating clear paths to resolution.

– This feature will not only allow admins to measure success rates of API transactions but also increase visibility into error volumes and reasons while creating clear paths to resolution. Enrollment API Enhancements – Several enhancements have been made to the Enrollment API integration, including carrier dropdown for admins to choose their carrier integrations, an organization-select option for broker-level users with multiple organization access, and grouping transactions based on employee.

– Several enhancements have been made to the Enrollment API integration, including carrier dropdown for admins to choose their carrier integrations, an organization-select option for broker-level users with multiple organization access, and grouping transactions based on employee. Evidence of Insurability Updates – Electing Evidence of Insurability can be time-consuming and difficult. With PlanSource and leading Insurance Carrier partners, that task is quick and efficient. In the Summer Release, new features have been made available to enhance processing logic, improve performance and reliability, and increase automation of EOI approvals for volume-based benefits, such as Life and AD&D insurance.

– Electing Evidence of Insurability can be time-consuming and difficult. With PlanSource and leading Insurance Carrier partners, that task is quick and efficient. In the Summer Release, new features have been made available to enhance processing logic, improve performance and reliability, and increase automation of EOI approvals for volume-based benefits, such as Life and AD&D insurance. ACA – It’s critical for employers to be on top of ACA deadlines and the reporting season. PlanSource provides resources and services to make these efforts smooth and reliable. New features with this release include the ability to recognize employees working at least 130 hours per month as full-time and allowing customers with multiple plan years and FEINs the ability to choose a custom start month, which will provide accurate reporting on 1095-C forms.

– It’s critical for employers to be on top of ACA deadlines and the reporting season. PlanSource provides resources and services to make these efforts smooth and reliable. New features with this release include the ability to recognize employees working at least 130 hours per month as full-time and allowing customers with multiple plan years and FEINs the ability to choose a custom start month, which will provide accurate reporting on 1095-C forms. New Marketplace Partners – Eight new dynamic lifestyle benefit and point solution providers have joined the PlanSource Partner Marketplace. These strategic partnerships further enrich the diverse array of offerings available to PlanSource customers, enhancing their ability to provide exceptional employee experiences and wellness solutions. The latest partners joining the PlanSource ecosystem bring expertise and innovation in key areas of well-being. With a focus on supporting modern workforces, these partners offer solutions tailored to address the evolving needs of employees and their families in caregiver support, chronic disease, fertility, mental/behavioral, student loans and 529 plans, whole health and women’s health. New partners include: ARC Fertility – ARC ® Fertility was founded in 1997 from its founder’s passion to increase access to affordable, high-quality reproductive care for everyone. ARC physicians deliver high-value fertility and family-forming employer benefits through evidence-based treatment packages and financing directly to patients, helping tens of thousands of people create the family of their dreams. DarioHealth – Dario digital health solutions help employers address the most common and frequently co-occurring conditions, including diabetes, pre-diabetes, hypertension, musculoskeletal and behavioral health needs with a single integrated platform. Dario optimizes each individual’s experience with just the right mix of digital and human support to drive outcomes-based engagement, clinical improvements and financial savings. Empathy – Empathy is a comprehensive bereavement solution built to help employees deal with the emotional, financial, administrative, and legal challenges of loss, with on-demand support from the Care Team tailored to the employee’s needs and time-saving tools, resources, and knowledge via the award-winning Empathy app. With Empathy, employers save employees time and money while reducing stress, leading to greater productivity, morale, and company loyalty. IncentFit – For over a decade, IncentFit has provided health and wellness benefits to hundreds of organizations and thousands of employees. The company’s unique incentive-driven focus has proven to significantly increase employee engagement participation, leading to greater success and more predictable results for a client’s wellness program. LifeGuides – LifeGuides ® is a transformative employee emotional health and well-being solution for conscious leaders, providing peer-to-peer support to help their teams navigate and overcome their life challenges and find a more resilient and better version of themselves. The platform offers a community of trained, HIPAA compliant and Certified Guides who provide life guidance in 400+ topics of Lifelong Learning, Personal Growth, Mental Fitness and Life Challenges. Paytient – Paytient is the creator of Health Payment Accounts (HPAs), a sponsored, interest-free line of credit for out-of-pocket healthcare expenses. Paytient partners with employers of all sizes and industries, on- or off-cycle, to make it easier for members to access and afford care, improving retention, health equity, and financial wellness. Synergi – Synergi is a trusted tax credit consulting firm founded and managed by experienced professionals. Synergi processes a variety of state and federal tax incentives and was also one of the first firms in the country to consult with employers on the CARES Act Employee Retention Credit (ERC). Unsaddl – Unsaddl is the one-stop-shop for all education benefits, including student loan and 529 plan contributions, student loan refinancing, tuition reimbursement, and 401(k) match with student loan payments.

– Eight new dynamic lifestyle benefit and point solution providers have joined the PlanSource Partner Marketplace. These strategic partnerships further enrich the diverse array of offerings available to PlanSource customers, enhancing their ability to provide exceptional employee experiences and wellness solutions. The latest partners joining the PlanSource ecosystem bring expertise and innovation in key areas of well-being. With a focus on supporting modern workforces, these partners offer solutions tailored to address the evolving needs of employees and their families in caregiver support, chronic disease, fertility, mental/behavioral, student loans and 529 plans, whole health and women’s health. New partners include:

“As we head into Open Enrollment season, we are pleased to provide our customers with a solid platform and critical enhancements to make this busy time of year stress-free,” said Srini Venkatramani, Chief Product & Technology Officer at PlanSource. “The enhancements from the summer release will enhance the benefits experience, engage employees and allow customers to stay compliant with yearly regulations. We look forward to supporting our customers through a successful OE season.”

PlanSource launches major software releases three times a year and conducts ongoing updates and enhancements throughout the year. More details about the Summer Release can be found at releases.plansource.com/summer-release.

