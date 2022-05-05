PlanSource Sees Exponential Growth in Partner Marketplace in Q1

Eighteen new partners have been added to the Partner Marketplace to assist HR teams in leveling up their benefits offering

ORLANDO, Fla., May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — PlanSource, a leading provider of cloud-based benefits administration technology, announced today that 18 new employer benefits providers have joined the company’s Partner Marketplace—a curated list of best-fit partners designed to maximize HR efficiency, employee engagement and plan participation.

Benefit diversity is more important than ever as HR leaders combat the incredibly competitive talent landscape. Employees are taking their total compensation package into account as they evaluate different companies, employers offering a robust benefits plan can give recruiters a leg-up in the job market. That is why many HR teams are turning to valuable add-on benefits to stand out.

PlanSource currently partners with employer benefit solutions across twenty vendor categories within the Marketplace, including healthcare navigation, mental wellbeing, disease management, women’s health, pet insurance, identity protection and more, to provide a seamless experience to their customers. These categories address top employee needs, making them valuable options for employers to consider.

The new partners joining the Partner Marketplace in Q1 include:

ARAG Legal – As the world’s largest legal provider, ARAG connects people with professional legal help saving them time, stress and money. From the good times, such as buying a house or adopting a child, to the struggles like getting a divorce or having your identity stolen, ARAG protects 26.3 million individuals and their families worldwide.

– As the world’s largest legal provider, ARAG connects people with professional legal help saving them time, stress and money. From the good times, such as buying a house or adopting a child, to the struggles like getting a divorce or having your identity stolen, ARAG protects 26.3 million individuals and their families worldwide. Armadillo – Armadillo is a subscription plan for your employees’ homes that covers the cost and coordination of repairs and replacements for major systems, including HVAC, plumbing, electric and appliances – like health insurance for the home. This benefit enables you to celebrate your employees’ homeownership and empower your employees’ hybrid or remote work-from-home environments.

– Armadillo is a subscription plan for your employees’ homes that covers the cost and coordination of repairs and replacements for major systems, including HVAC, plumbing, electric and appliances – like health insurance for the home. This benefit enables you to celebrate your employees’ homeownership and empower your employees’ hybrid or remote work-from-home environments. Experian – Experian is a modern personalized financial management solution that empowers employees to manage their data with confidence so they can maximize every opportunity.

– Experian is a modern personalized financial management solution that empowers employees to manage their data with confidence so they can maximize every opportunity. Healthcare2U – Healthcare2U is a membership-based, direct primary care organization that provides employers of all sizes with unlimited primary and urgent care nationwide. Their integrated model redefines the delivery of healthcare by providing a service for the early detection, treatment, and management of acute and chronic conditions before the onset of serious illness.

– Healthcare2U is a membership-based, direct primary care organization that provides employers of all sizes with unlimited primary and urgent care nationwide. Their integrated model redefines the delivery of healthcare by providing a service for the early detection, treatment, and management of acute and chronic conditions before the onset of serious illness. Healthee – Healthee makes health benefits easy to understand and use by instantly giving employees answers about what’s covered, what it costs, and how to book an appointment. Healthee also reduces workload and costs for HR teams while supporting employee health and experience.

– Healthee makes health benefits easy to understand and use by instantly giving employees answers about what’s covered, what it costs, and how to book an appointment. Healthee also reduces workload and costs for HR teams while supporting employee health and experience. Koa Health – Koa Health is the leading global provider offering evidence-based, personalized, integrated mental health solutions and services for everyone. Koa Health’s Foundations app leverages deep clinical expertise, research, and technology to deliver effective and accessible care that adapts to users’ unique circumstances, leading to lasting behavior change and positive health outcomes across a vast spectrum of mental health needs.

– Koa Health is the leading global provider offering evidence-based, personalized, integrated mental health solutions and services for everyone. Koa Health’s Foundations app leverages deep clinical expertise, research, and technology to deliver effective and accessible care that adapts to users’ unique circumstances, leading to lasting behavior change and positive health outcomes across a vast spectrum of mental health needs. Kumanu – Kumanu is the first purpose-centered wellbeing company. It helps employers reduce burnout, boost engagement, improve emotional wellbeing, and builds lasting behavior change by addressing the key determinants of health–personal, social, and organizational.

– Kumanu is the first purpose-centered wellbeing company. It helps employers reduce burnout, boost engagement, improve emotional wellbeing, and builds lasting behavior change by addressing the key determinants of health–personal, social, and organizational. LegalEASE – LegalEASE’s service-focused infrastructure ensures employees have the individual help and attention they need at the time they need it most. They provide members support from the start of their need for legal help through the attorney assignment process and all the way to the end of the employee’s legal case.

– LegalEASE’s service-focused infrastructure ensures employees have the individual help and attention they need at the time they need it most. They provide members support from the start of their need for legal help through the attorney assignment process and all the way to the end of the employee’s legal case. LegalShield & IDShield – LegalShield provides plan participants with direct access to a dedicated LegalShield Provider Law Firm that can review legal documents, prepare Wills and assist with other personal legal matters. IDShield provides 360-degree protection with identity monitoring, device and online privacy and reputation management services, as well as full-service identity restoration from a team of dedicated Licensed Private Investigators.

– LegalShield provides plan participants with direct access to a dedicated LegalShield Provider Law Firm that can review legal documents, prepare Wills and assist with other personal legal matters. IDShield provides 360-degree protection with identity monitoring, device and online privacy and reputation management services, as well as full-service identity restoration from a team of dedicated Licensed Private Investigators. Medefy – Medefy is a benefits navigateway that puts the members first in their health benefits experience. They organize each member’s benefit plan into one tidy centralized hub and provide personalized, proactive guidance to ensure members receive the full value of their benefits package.

– Medefy is a benefits navigateway that puts the members first in their health benefits experience. They organize each member’s benefit plan into one tidy centralized hub and provide personalized, proactive guidance to ensure members receive the full value of their benefits package. Nest Collaborative – Nest Collaborative provides prenatal and postpartum breastfeeding support through virtual video visits with board-certified lactation consultants at no cost to the employee. Their employer program aims to reduce healthcare costs associated with suboptimal breastfeeding while supporting families’ healthy transitions back to work. Appointments are offered day and night, seven days a week, and last-minute appointments are always available.

– Nest Collaborative provides prenatal and postpartum breastfeeding support through virtual video visits with board-certified lactation consultants at no cost to the employee. Their employer program aims to reduce healthcare costs associated with suboptimal breastfeeding while supporting families’ healthy transitions back to work. Appointments are offered day and night, seven days a week, and last-minute appointments are always available. Pathfinder Health (CheckUps) – Has developed the next generation in biometric screening & prevention. We utilize & optimize an existing covered benefit (no added costs) in your health plan: The Checkup with a Doctor delivered virtually or onsite. The doctor is the best way to engage employees because they direct each employee individually into the appropriate program for them personally.

– Has developed the next generation in biometric screening & prevention. We utilize & optimize an existing covered benefit (no added costs) in your health plan: The Checkup with a Doctor delivered virtually or onsite. The doctor is the best way to engage employees because they direct each employee individually into the appropriate program for them personally. Pet Benefit Solutions – Pet Benefit Solutions brings affordable, easy-to-use pet care plans to employees nationwide. From discounts on vet visits and pet products to 24/7 live veterinary support and pet ID tags, Total Pet Plan from Pet Benefit Solutions is the only pet benefits package with coverage for everything pets need – all for less than 40 cents a day!

– Pet Benefit Solutions brings affordable, easy-to-use pet care plans to employees nationwide. From discounts on vet visits and pet products to 24/7 live veterinary support and pet ID tags, Total Pet Plan from Pet Benefit Solutions is the only pet benefits package with coverage for everything pets need – all for less than 40 cents a day! Rightway – Rightway’s navigation platform serves as a starting point for all healthcare needs. Through its intuitive mobile-first app, combined with live clinical guides, Rightway navigates members through their entire care journey, resulting in industry-leading engagement and meaningful cost savings.

– Rightway’s navigation platform serves as a starting point for all healthcare needs. Through its intuitive mobile-first app, combined with live clinical guides, Rightway navigates members through their entire care journey, resulting in industry-leading engagement and meaningful cost savings. SWORD Health – SWORD Health is the world’s fastest-growing digital musculoskeletal (MSK) care provider, on a mission to free two billion people from acute, chronic and post-surgical pain. It is the first digital solution to pair its members with a licensed physical therapist and the SWORD Health Digital Therapist to deliver a clinically proven, personalized treatment plan that is more effective, easier and less expensive than the traditional gold standard of care. SWORD Health believes in the power of people to recover at home without resorting to imaging, surgeries or opioids. With the preventative care delivered through SWORD+, it is the industry’s only end-to-end digital MSK solution.

– SWORD Health is the world’s fastest-growing digital musculoskeletal (MSK) care provider, on a mission to free two billion people from acute, chronic and post-surgical pain. It is the first digital solution to pair its members with a licensed physical therapist and the SWORD Health Digital Therapist to deliver a clinically proven, personalized treatment plan that is more effective, easier and less expensive than the traditional gold standard of care. SWORD Health believes in the power of people to recover at home without resorting to imaging, surgeries or opioids. With the preventative care delivered through SWORD+, it is the industry’s only end-to-end digital MSK solution. United PetCare – United Pet Care (UPC) is America’s premier pet care membership program. They make pet benefits easy, affordable, and accessible to all pet parents by offering members savings on every visit to the vet—as well as pet care, televet services, and more.

– United Pet Care (UPC) is America’s premier pet care membership program. They make pet benefits easy, affordable, and accessible to all pet parents by offering members savings on every visit to the vet—as well as pet care, televet services, and more. Wellness Coach – Wellness Coach is an all-encompassing employee wellbeing solution designed to improve individual wellness and team-wide engagement through personal and team coaching, unique wellness challenges, and thoughts of on-demand sessions, all conveniently accessible through a user-friendly platform with apps for Slack, Microsoft Teams and Zoom.

– Wellness Coach is an all-encompassing employee wellbeing solution designed to improve individual wellness and team-wide engagement through personal and team coaching, unique wellness challenges, and thoughts of on-demand sessions, all conveniently accessible through a user-friendly platform with apps for Slack, Microsoft Teams and Zoom. Yes Health – Yes Health delivers more engagement and better health outcomes in chronic disease prevention through on-demand access to a personal team of licensed nutrition, fitness, and wellbeing experts in the moments members need them most.

Customers who choose to offer these benefits to their employees receive an efficient onboarding process with templated plan design and an optimized employee shopping experience to drive engagement, making it easier to administer and offer these benefits to employees. The benefits are available within the PlanSource shopping experience, so employees can easily shop for and select these benefits, and most can be deducted from employees’ paychecks just like their core benefits.

“Pairing the intense pressures to attract and retain employees with the continued rising cost of healthcare, customers and brokers have a lot to consider when it comes to expanding and managing the benefits package,” said Bradley Taylor, Chief Strategy Officer at PlanSource. “PlanSource sees this as a pivotal time to help control the vendor landscape and curate a list of key providers across a broad set of categories. Our approach will help our customers, brokers and reseller partners identify companies that are leaders in their categories, help identify new benefit offerings they may not have thought about and showcase companies which will be quickly activated on our platform.”

About PlanSource

PlanSource is a technology company that automates and simplifies every aspect of employee benefit programs, so employees and HR teams can make smarter, more confident benefits decisions. More than five million consumers receive their benefits through the PlanSource platform, which provides the best experience possible for benefits communications, shopping, enrollment, billing, compliance and ongoing administration. With an end-to-end benefits platform and suite of technology-enabled services, PlanSource helps people maximize the benefits of their benefits, so they can live happier, healthier lives. Learn more at plansource.com.

