Growing Global Demand for Infectious Disease Diagnostics is Paving Way for Novel Methods of Detection for Plant Disease Pathogens, Thus Propelling Market Growth

New York, June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global plant disease diagnostics market was worth about US$ 96.5 million in 2022, with the global market expected to surge ahead at a CAGR of 4.1% to reach a valuation of US$ 150.6 million by the end of 2033. The growth of the market is driven by the increasing demand for food and the need to protect crops from diseases. Plant diseases can cause significant damage to crops, leading to losses in yield and quality. Plant disease diagnostics helps to identify the cause of the disease and recommend appropriate treatment options.

The plant disease diagnostics market plays a critical role in ensuring the health and productivity of crops. Plant diseases pose significant challenges to global food security, leading to yield losses and economic impact. The early and accurate diagnosis of plant diseases is crucial for effective disease management and control.

The plant disease diagnostics market encompasses various techniques, tools, and technologies employed to identify and diagnose plant diseases, allowing for timely intervention and appropriate treatment measures. This research report aims to provide a comprehensive analysis of the plant disease diagnostics market, including its current status, key trends, growth drivers, challenges, and future prospects.

The plant disease diagnostics market involves the application of various methods to detect and identify diseases affecting plants. It encompasses traditional as well as advanced diagnostic techniques such as visual inspection, serological assays, nucleic acid-based diagnostics, immunological methods, and molecular techniques.

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Increasing Incidences of Plant Diseases : The rising occurrence of plant diseases, driven by factors such as climate change, globalization, and trade, is fueling the demand for accurate and efficient plant disease diagnostics.

: The rising occurrence of plant diseases, driven by factors such as climate change, globalization, and trade, is fueling the demand for accurate and efficient plant disease diagnostics. Need for Crop Yield Enhancement : Farmers and agricultural stakeholders are seeking reliable diagnostic tools to identify and manage diseases promptly, enabling them to optimize crop yields and mitigate financial losses.

: Farmers and agricultural stakeholders are seeking reliable diagnostic tools to identify and manage diseases promptly, enabling them to optimize crop yields and mitigate financial losses. Technological Advancements: The integration of advanced technologies, including molecular diagnostics and remote sensing, into plant disease diagnostics is revolutionizing the accuracy, speed, and convenience of disease identification.

Market Restraints

Lack of Awareness and Infrastructure : Limited awareness about the importance of plant disease diagnostics, especially in developing regions, coupled with inadequate infrastructure, hampers market growth.

: Limited awareness about the importance of plant disease diagnostics, especially in developing regions, coupled with inadequate infrastructure, hampers market growth. High Costs Associated with Advanced Diagnostic Techniques: The initial investment required for implementing advanced diagnostic technologies may act as a barrier for small-scale farmers and growers.

Competitive Landscape

Important key players for plant disease diagnostics market are ThermoFisher Scientific Inc., ClearDetections B.V., Merck KGaA, Agdia Inc, Qualiplante SAS, LOEWE Biochemica GmbH, BIOREBA AG, PanonIT, Agrisera AB, Biosense Laboratories AS, OptiGene Limited, TwistDx Limited and more

Here are some recent developments of companies in the plant disease diagnostics market, with the year of the development in parentheses:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc . launched the Pathogen ID 360 system in 2022. This system is a fully automated platform that can identify plant pathogens from a variety of samples.

. launched the Pathogen ID 360 system in 2022. This system is a fully automated platform that can identify plant pathogens from a variety of samples. SGS SA acquired the plant diagnostics business of Adisseo France SAS in 2021. This acquisition expanded SGS’s portfolio of plant disease diagnostics products and services.

The market for plant disease diagnostics is segmented by technology, end-user, and region.

By technology, the market is segmented into serological, biochemical, molecular, and imaging. Serological tests are the most commonly used method for detecting plant diseases. These tests use antibodies to detect the presence of specific antigens in the plant tissue. Biochemical tests are used to measure the levels of enzymes or metabolites that are produced by the pathogen. Molecular tests are used to identify the genetic makeup of the pathogen. Imaging tests are used to visualize the pathogen in the plant tissue.

By end-user, the market is segmented into commercial farms, government agencies, and research institutions. Commercial farms are the largest end-user of plant disease diagnostics. They use these tests to identify and treat plant diseases in order to protect their crops. Government agencies use plant disease diagnostics to monitor the spread of plant diseases and to develop strategies for controlling them. Research institutions use plant disease diagnostics to conduct research on plant diseases and to develop new methods for their detection and control.

By region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is the largest market for plant disease diagnostics. This is due to the high demand for food in the region and the presence of a large number of commercial farms. Europe is the second largest market for plant disease diagnostics. This is due to the high level of investment in agricultural research in the region. Asia Pacific is the fastest growing market for plant disease diagnostics. This is due to the increasing demand for food in the region and the growing awareness of the importance of plant disease diagnostics.

