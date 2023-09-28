Pet adoption and animal feed demand will fuel plasma feed sales. Research and development activities will increase demand for plasma feed in the market.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Sept. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Transparency Market Research Inc. – The plasma feeds market is forecast to reach US$ 4.1 billion by 2031 . Plasma feed market sales are expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.4% through 2031. Studies have shown that plasma feed can improve feed efficiency and assist animals in gaining weight. By accelerating growth rates, increasing production outputs, and enhancing overall performance, growth rates can be improved.

Animal diets can be supplemented with plasma feed instead of prophylactic antibiotics. In addition to addressing concerns about antimicrobial resistance, antibiotic usage can be reduced. Food processing using cold plasma is much more cost-effective than traditional heat-based methods. A variety of food processing applications can be performed using it, making it an attractive option for the food industry for both its efficiency and affordability.

Get Access to Sample Research Report with Latest Industry Insights @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=76977

Pet food consumption is set to rise, particularly in developed countries, resulting in lucrative opportunities for plasma feed. A valuable source of protein for animals is plasma powder, also called spray-dried plasma. The mineral is highly beneficial for improving the digestive system and palatability of young animals. In addition to delivering passive mucosal immunity, plasma powder serves as a substitute for preventative antibiotics.

AAFCO defines plasma as the blood component that has been expulsed from red blood cells and white blood cells. A large proportion of it is composed of proteins, including globulin, albumin, and fibrinogen. Plasma technology can improve the quality of food when integrated into food processing. As an example, cold plasma treatment (CP) can prolong the shelf life of food products while preserving nutritional content, taste, and texture.

Key Findings of Market Report

As pig poultry demand increases, swine plasma feed demand is growing.

The demand for plasma feed for industrial applications continues to grow.

A growing research and development industry is expected to increase plasma feed demand in the coming years.

A variety of market studies and technological innovations will help expand the market for these feeds.

Global Plasma Feed Market: Growth Drivers

As the population grows, food demand is expected to increase, affecting the plasma feed market. A large number of both public and non-public organizations are making efforts to promote animal feed industries for the betterment of livestock, which is expected to drive the market’s global demand.

A growing market for alternative protein sources is driving sales of plasma feeds in the feed industry. A recent study has also demonstrated that plasma is crucial for maintaining gut health. It has been shown that adding plasma to diets reduces diarrhea and reduced inflammation in the digestive tract.

With increased government funding and improved feed quality, plasma feed has gained prominence in the market. The increasing number of studies and technological advancements have led to an increase in the market demand for these products. As consumers become more aware of pet food’s benefits and concerns about their health, sales are on the rise.

Get Exclusive Discount on Plasma Feed Market at: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=76977

Global Plasma Feed Market: Regional Landscape

North America is expected to lead the plasma feed market. Due to the growing number of pets in these countries, the United States and Canada are expected to have a high market demand for these feeds.

Pet adoption and fostering will increase in these regions, increasing the demand for plasma feed in the market. In addition, factors like organic meat, environmentally friendly feed production for pets, and plasma feed for aquafeed production are driving this market.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to hold a lucrative share of the market. Plasma feed is expected to experience lucrative opportunities as pet food consumption increases, especially in developed nations. The Food and Agriculture Organization (FA) reports an increase in the demand for livestock products in this region over the past few years. The rise in demand for pork in China and the growth in slaughterhouses have resulted in an increase in the manufacture of plasma feed in the market.

Global Plasma Feed Market: Key Players

Several players currently compete for market share in plasma feeds. Plasma feeds are dominated by a number of key players

Daka Denmark A/S (SARIA Group)

Lauridsen Group, Inc.

Sera Scandia A/S

Nutreco (SHV Holdings N.V.)

Puretein Agri LLC

Kraeber & Co GmbH

Rocky Mountain Biologicals

Darling Ingredients, Inc.

VEOS Group

Lihme Protein Solutions

EccoFeed LLC

Feedworks Pty Ltd.

Key Developments

Daka Denmarket, is a prominent business specializing in agriculture and food industry by-products collection, handling, and recycling. The company manufactures feed ingredients, fertilizers, and renewable energy products using these by-products.

Veos Group, is a company dedicated to producing high-quality, protein-rich raw proteins from animal by-products for the food, parapharmaceutical and specialized animal feed industries. They have recently focused on developing piglet starter diets and egg feed in the market.

Global Plasma Feed Market: Segmentation

By Source

Bovine

Swine

Poultry

Synthetic

Shark

Others

By Application

Industrial

Commercial

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Place an Order Copy of Plasma Feed Market Report at: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=76977<ype=S

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact:

Nikhil Sawlani

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com