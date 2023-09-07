Plasma Fractionation Market Trends and Insights By Product Type (Immunoglobulin[Intravenous Immunoglobulins, Subcutaneous Immunoglobulins, and Others], Coagulation Factor Concentrates[Factor VIII, Factor IX, Von Willebrand Factor, Prothrombin Complex Concentrate, Fibrinogen Concentrates, and Factor XIII], Albumin, Protease Inhibitors, and Others) by Application (Immunology, Neurology, Hematology, Critical Care, Pulmonology, Rheumatology, Hemato-Oncology, and Others) by End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Clinical Research Laboratories, Academic Institutes, and Others), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World), Competitive Market Growth, Size, Share and Forecast to 2032

New York, USA, Sept. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Plasma Fractionation Market Overview:

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Plasma Fractionation Market Information by Product Type, Application, End User, Region, Forecast till 2032, the market size was valued at USD 29.86 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow from USD 32.21 Billion in 2023 to USD 71.3 billion by 2032, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1% during the forecast period (2023 – 2032).

Market Scope:

Blood fractionation yields plasma, which is then separated into its individual components by a process known as “plasma fractionation.” Multiple proteins, such as immunoglobulins, albumin, and coagulation proteins, can be found in plasma. Fractionation is a method used to isolate a specific component of a larger mixture. Furthermore, plasma is the fluid component of blood, and several plasma derivatives, including albumin and immunoglobulins, are obtained through fractionation. These plasma products are used to treat a wide range of diseases that are associated with blood plasma and have been shown to have therapeutic effects.

Report Scope:

Plasma Fractionation Market Competitive Dynamics:

Key Companies in the Plasma Fractionation Market include.

CSL Behring (US)

Grifols Therapeutics (Spain)

Baxter International Inc (US)

Mitsubishi Tanabe (Japan)

Takeda Pharmaceutical (Japan)

Octapharma AG (Switzerland)

Hualan Bio (China)

Kedrion S.p.A (Italy)

LFB group (France)

Biotest AG (Germany)

Plasma Fractionation Market Trends:

Market Drivers

The rising demand for medical items derived from plasma, as well as the expanding applications of immunoglobulins, are propelling the market forward. Due to developments in diagnostic tools, the incidence of many immunological illnesses has increased during the past decade. Clinical demand for immunoglobulins is expected to rise as a result of the rising number of individuals detected thanks to advancements in genetic research into defining and detecting immunodeficiency.

The proliferation of plasma collection centers throughout the world, an aging population, and an increase in the occurrence of uncommon diseases are all factors that are expected to contribute to the market’s continued expansion in the coming years. Growth in the studied market is being driven by the increasing demand for plasma fractionation products as the global elderly population increases the prevalence of uncommon diseases.

The introduction of cutting-edge plasma fractionation processes and solutions, as well as other initiatives by major market players such as product launches, collaborations, mergers, and acquisitions, are expected to fuel growth in the sector.

Market Restraints

The research shows that the plasma protein product industry is constrained by factors such as stringent restrictions for its handling, high cost, and reimbursement concerns.

COVID-19 Analysis:

Since convalescent plasma was the first line of defense in treating COVID-19 patients, demand for it spiked. Convalescent plasma transfusion has been shown to aid in the reduction of symptoms and the elimination of the virus. As a result, the initial treatment of the COVID-19 patient necessitated an increasing amount of plasma fractions. We anticipate consistent growth in the studied market over the projected period because the pandemic has abated and fewer people are getting infected with the virus.

When lockdowns began across the country, elective surgeries were delayed and access to treatment for various medical ailments was limited, resulting in a drop in demand for plasma derivatives that more than offset the drop in raw material supply. The global plasma supply is stable, but localized shortages are possible. Thus, the plasma fractionation market was negatively affected by the virus pandemic.

Plasma Fractionation Market Segmentation:

Product Type

In 2022, the immunoglobulin submarket was the most lucrative part of the Plasma Fractionation Market. Rising rates of age-related immunodeficiency illnesses, an aging population, and improved plasma collection and fractionation techniques are all contributing factors.

Application

In 2022, the market was led by the neurology subsector, but it is expected that the immunology subsector will develop at a faster rate between 2023 and 2032.

End User

The healthcare category dominated the market in 2022 and is expected to grow at the highest rate from 2023 to 2032. This is because, all across the world, more and more patients are choosing plasma-derived medicines.

Plasma Fractionation Market Regional Analysis:

In 2022, the market for plasma fractionation was largest in North America. This is because there is a larger elderly population in the area, more people with preexisting medical conditions, and higher overall healthcare costs. As a result, the market is expected to expand over the next few years thanks to the increasing prevalence of Alzheimer’s disease and the success of the plasma fractionation product in treating the condition.

Due to rising immunodeficiency and bleeding disorder prevalence and increasing investments in these systems, Europe’s plasma fractionation industry is the world’s second largest. Additionally, it was estimated that Germany’s plasma fractionation market held the highest share, while the UK’s market was predicted to expand at the quickest rate in Europe.

From 2023 to 2032, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to account for a sizable proportion of the global plasma fractionation market. This is because there has been an uptick in public and private funding for research and development, supportive government regulations, the use of immunoglobulins, the prevalence of target diseases among the region’s aging population, and the adoption of plasma-based treatments. In addition, the plasma fractionation market in China is anticipated to account for the highest proportion of the industry, while the market in India is anticipated to grow at the quickest rate in the Asia-Pacific region.

