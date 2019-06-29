Plastic Makers Welcome G20 Osaka Blue Ocean Vision to End Ocean Plastics

Breaking News
Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 1 hour ago

WASHINGTON, June 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The G20 countries adopted a Leaders’ Declaration today in Osaka. The American Chemistry Council issued the following response, which may be attributed to Steve Russell, vice president of ACC’s Plastics Division: 

“America’s plastic makers welcome the G20’s Osaka Blue Ocean Vision to end plastic leakage into the ocean, and we applaud Japan’s leadership in addressing this important issue. We look forward to working with G20 countries to help make this vision a reality.

“Eliminating ocean plastics will require innovations in products, systems and technologies; global deployment of waste management infrastructure, particularly in areas where the most leakage is occurring; and strong public-private partnerships. Plastics makers are helping to promote advancements in each of these areas.

“Plastic waste is an urgent problem, and importantly, it’s one that can be solved with ongoing cooperation, innovation, and investment.

“Plastics offer numerous environmental benefits, such as helping to conserve resources and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Lightweight, efficient plastics can help the world’s growing population live more sustainably—but we need to do a better job of capturing and repurposing used plastics, to create a more circular economy, while continuing to meet society’s needs.

“Many of America’s plastic makers are among the founders of and contributors to the Alliance to End Plastic Waste, a new nonprofit with a goal of deploying $1.5 billion to help develop the systems, knowledge, and infrastructure needed to collect and repurpose waste, including in regions where most environmental leakage occurs. Other key members of the Alliance include brand owners, plastic processors, and recyclers.”

The American Chemistry Council (ACC) represents the leading companies engaged in the business of chemistry. ACC members apply the science of chemistry to make innovative products and services that make people’s lives better, healthier and safer. ACC is committed to improved environmental, health and safety performance through Responsible Care®; common sense advocacy designed to address major public policy issues; and health and environmental research and product testing. The business of chemistry is a $526 billion enterprise and a key element of the nation’s economy. It is among the largest exporters in the nation, accounting for ten percent of all U.S. goods exports. Chemistry companies are among the largest investors in research and development. Safety and security have always been primary concerns of ACC members, and they have intensified their efforts, working closely with government agencies to improve security and to defend against any threat to the nation’s critical infrastructure.

