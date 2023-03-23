Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period due to surge in plastic consumption and increase in investment in plastic waste management in India and China

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, March 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Transparency Market Research Inc. – As per a Transparency Market Research study, the Plastic Recycling Market stood at US$ 39.6 Bn by 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2031.

Plastic recycling refers to the process of recovering plastic waste during the manufacturing of plastic products or after the use of plastic products by consumers, and then processing for reuse. Plastic recycling process has gained popularity in the past few years, as it has helped decrease carbon emissions and is cost-effective compared to other procedures.

Overuse of plastics across the world has emerged as significant global challenge in terms of disposal of plastic products. Consequently, demand for efficient plastic recycling technologies has increased, thereby triggering market development. End-use industries that employ plastic recycling technologies include packaging, automotive, construction, and textiles.

Recycled PET plastic has emerged as the most suitable product for primary and secondary packaging of various products. Recycled PET plastic has also been used in the construction industry to manufacture products such as damp roof membranes, roadside curbs, plastic lumbers, and fences.

Prominent players are collaborating with other companies to expand market presence and increase revenue share. Additionally, well-established plastic recycling players are improving their recycling capacities to meet the demand for waste management.

Request for a Sample PDF Report with Latest Industry Insights:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=9049

In September 2022, Novolex announced US$ 10 Mn investment at its U.S. establishment to improve the recycling capabilities for plastic bags and other polyethylene films.

Key Findings of Market Study

Increase in Government Initiatives to Reduce Plastic Dumping in Water Bodies : There has been a rise in government initiatives and measures to develop programs, which focus on funneling plastic waste products into collection streams to reduce the chances of waste being dumped in water bodies. Additionally, these programs are designed to promote usage of recycling of plastic bags to reduce the harm that can be caused by plastic dumping in landfills. Rise in the number of initiatives by governments is likely to propel Plastic Recycling Market development

: There has been a rise in government initiatives and measures to develop programs, which focus on funneling plastic waste products into collection streams to reduce the chances of waste being dumped in water bodies. Additionally, these programs are designed to promote usage of recycling of plastic bags to reduce the harm that can be caused by plastic dumping in landfills. Rise in the number of initiatives by governments is likely to propel Plastic Recycling Market development Surge in Consumer Preference for Recycling Products : Consumer preference for recycling bottles and other plastic products to reduce the amount of plastic waste generated has increased in the past few years. This has led to rise in adoption of plastic recycling technologies, which are propelling market expansion. Increase in usage of drop-off recycling, deposit/refund centers, and curbing recycling technologies to collect large amount of waste for recycling purposes is fueling global plastic recycling business growth.

: Consumer preference for recycling bottles and other plastic products to reduce the amount of plastic waste generated has increased in the past few years. This has led to rise in adoption of plastic recycling technologies, which are propelling market expansion. Increase in usage of drop-off recycling, deposit/refund centers, and curbing recycling technologies to collect large amount of waste for recycling purposes is fueling global plastic recycling business growth. Rise in Demand for HDPE: Based on material, the global market has been classified into PET, PP, HDPE, LDPE, PS, PVC, and others. The HDPE segment accounted for the dominant market share in 2021. Rise in demand for HDPE in packaging and residential applications is driving the segment. HDPE has emerged as the most commonly-used recycled plastic and has been termed safe for food contact by the Food and Drug Administration. Recycled HDPE can be transformed into various different products such as bottles, plastic fencing, plastic lumber, and pens. Additionally, it has been used to produce yogurt tubs, body wash bottles, toys, and milk containers, as it presents reduced risk of leaching into food or liquids.

Buy this Premium Research Report (254 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures):

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=9049<ype=S

Plastic Recycling Market – Key Drivers

Increase in measures to prevent running of plastic waste into landfills in several countries is driving the global Plastic Recycling Market

Rise in awareness about the benefits of plastic recycling is likely to expand market size during the forecast period

Plastic Recycling Market – Regional Insights

Asia Pacific accounted for dominant market share in 2021. The market in the region is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Rise in plastic consumption and surge in investment by authorities toward plastic waste management in countries such as India and China are driving market development in the region.

accounted for dominant market share in 2021. The market in the region is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Rise in plastic consumption and surge in investment by authorities toward plastic waste management in countries such as India and China are driving market development in the region. Europe is expected to witness significant growth in the next few years due to ban imposed by governments in countries such as Germany and the U.K. against the dumping of plastic waste in landfills to lower pollution levels.

Plastic Recycling Market – Key Players

The global Plastic Recycling Market is fragmented, with the presence of several international and local players. Entry of new players is likely to intensify competition in the next few years.

Key players operating in the Plastic Recycling Market are

CarbonLite Industries LLC,

Novolex,

Dart Container Corporation,

Plastipak Holdings, Inc.,

Berry Global, Inc., and Wellpine Plastic Industrial Company Limited.

Budget constraints? Contact us for special Pricing:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=9049

The global market has been segmented as follows:

Material

PET

PP

HDPE

LDPE

PS

PVC

Others

Application

Packaging

Food Contact

Non-food Contact

Automotive

Construction

Textiles

Others

Regions Covered

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. The firm scrutinizes factors shaping the dynamics of demand in various markets. The insights and perspectives on the markets evaluate opportunities in various segments. The opportunities in the segments based on source, application, demographics, sales channel, and end-use are analysed, which will determine growth in the markets over the next decade.

Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision-makers, made possible by experienced teams of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants. The proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques we use always reflect the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in all of its business reports.

Contact:

Nikhil Sawlani

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com