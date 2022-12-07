Plastic Tube Packaging Market Insights and Industry Analysis Type (Squeeze, Extruded, Twist and Others), By Application (Personal Care, , Pharmaceuticals, , Food, and Others) And Region, Competitive Market Size, Share, Trends, and Forecast to 2030

New York, USA, Dec. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Plastic Tube Packaging Market Overview:

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Plastic Tube Packaging Market Information By Type, By Application and by Region – Forecast till 2030”, the market is estimated to grow at a 4.9% CAGR to reach USD 1.52 Billion by 2030.

Market Scope:

A tube is a cylindrical, hollow container typically used to store thick substances like ointment, toothpaste, and adhesive. Tubes can be made from a variety of materials like plastic, aluminum, and paperboard. Both ends of the tube receive separate care during production and filling. The body of the tube has an oval opening that can be sealed with various caps and closures. When finished stuffing, the bag is folded or sealed at the opposite end. Wrapping Products in Tubes Extruded plastic containers are then fabricated in various ways, such as by printing, labeling, punching, slicing, and crimping, to create a one-of-a-kind and practical product package.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2030 USD 1.52 Billion CAGR 4.9% (2022–2030) Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022–2030 Historical Data 2020 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Type, By Application and by Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers The rapid growth in the oral care industry and the increasing demand for the oral care and the cosmetics industry. The increasing demand of the varied end-user industries such as cosmetics, personal care, healthcare, food, and beverages.

Competitive Dynamics:

The major players of the market are:

Amcor PLC

Berry Global Inc.

Essel Propack Ltd.

Clariant International Ltd.

Coveris Holdings SA

CPP Global Holdings Ltd.

CCL Industries Inc.

IntraPac International Corporation

Albea S.A

VisiPak Inc.

HCT Packaging Inc.

IntraPac International LLC

Printpack Inc.

Unicep Packaging, Inc.

Silgan Holdings Inc.

Fischbach KG.

Market USP:

Market Drivers

The entire expansion of the plastic tube packaging sector can be attributed to the expanding needs of the oral care and cosmetics sectors. The expansion of the plastic tube packaging market may be attributed to the many advantages it offers, including portability, low weight, cutting-edge dispensing technologies, superior safety, and so on.

The overall expansion of the plastic tube packaging market is being driven by the rising demand from a wide variety of end-user industries, including the cosmetics, personal care, healthcare, food and beverage sectors. The demand for personal care items is growing as a result of shifting consumer tastes and a heightened awareness of the need of self-grooming and self-care. Moreover, rising levels of personal discretionary income in industrialized nations are another factor fueling the expansion of the plastic tube packaging industry.

Increased product application in the personal and oral care, healthcare, and food markets are mostly responsible for the rise in demand for the goods. Middle-aged men and women are responsible for a significant portion of the growth in demand for personal care items due to their increased use of tanning, sun protection, and anti-aging creams. An uptick in the Tube Packaging Market may be attributed to the expanding need for space-saving containers in the care and dental care sector, which in turn is expected to inspire new entrants in the years to come.

A number of factors, including the product’s strong barrier qualities, ease of use, and portability, have contributed to the plastic tube packaging market’s high demand. The market for flexible packaging solutions is promising because of the increasing demand from consumers, the reduced need for warehouse space, and the low overall cost of transport.

Plus, producers are focusing on developing eco-friendly plastic packaging options by focusing on sustainable packaging production and plastic recycling processes. The industry-wide expansion of plastic packaging has been fueled in recent years by such initiatives from manufacturers. There has been a dramatic shift in recent years in the general growth of plastic to packaging as a result of the efficient balance between economic and sustainability among the established market competitors. The increasing demand for plastic tube packaging can also be attributed to the increasing availability of recycled-content labels and biodegradable plastics in both the business and consumer sectors.

Market Restraints

The expansion of the plastic tube packaging market is predicted to be stymied by the increasingly stringent government rules concerning the use of plastics in the packaging industry. However, plastics were favored since they are less expensive raw material alternatives for the packaging sector. The plastic tube packaging sector is also being hampered by the absence of recycling infrastructure in industrialized nations.

COVID-19 Analysis:

Despite the pandemic, the pharmaceutical industry was the primary driver of growth in the tube packaging sector. Ointments and other medicinal products saw higher-than-average demand due to the epidemic. For the plastic tube market, these are the main growth drivers. Plastic tube packaging manufacturing rates have skyrocketed during the epidemic, in contrast to most other industrial output rates. Increases in e-commerce and other measures pertaining to plastic tube packaging have contributed to the sector’s expansion, as has the pandemic’s impact on the food and beverage industry’s demand for packaging.

Market Segmentation:

Based on Type of Package:

Squeeze segment to record substantial growth over the review period.

Based on aterial:

Plastic segment is expected to grow at a notable CAGR over the review period.

Based on Application:

Cosmetics applications are expected to acquire the largest market growth over the review period.

Regional Analysis:

The rising need for cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, health and hygiene products, and related packaging is driving growth in the plastic tube packaging business in the Asia Pacific area. In addition, the ability to export to the US is being bolstered by the proliferation of manufacturing in the Asia-Pacific region. According to the International Trade Administration, Asia and the Pacific contributes more than 20% of all U.S. imports. The cosmetics manufacturing capacity in the Asia-Pacific region is a driving factor in the expansion of the plastic tube packaging market. While there is a general increase in the APAC area for healthcare and personal care items, China, with its massive population of over 1.37 billion, sees oral hygiene as particularly important. The rising prevalence of oral disorders and treatments in the region is driving demand for plastic tube packaging. China imports approximately 52% of the scrap used by the recycling sectors; this includes the plastic tubes used to package toothpaste and other personal care items. These factors highlight the importance of plastic recycling and are anticipated to boost the expansion of the plastic tube packaging market.

