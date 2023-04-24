Approximately 71.9% of the North American Plate Heat Exchanger Market is Controlled by the United States, and It is Expected to Experience a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.3% Throughout the Forecast Period.

NEWARK, Del, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Global sales of plate heat exchangers are set to be valued at over US$ 4,113.9 million in 2023. From 2023 to 2033, the worldwide plate heat exchanger market will expand at 4.6% CAGR. Total market size at the end of 2033 is likely to reach US$ 6,463.9 million.

Growing demand from industries such as chemical processing, food & beverage industries, etc. is driving the global plate heat exchanger industry. Growing usage of HVAC & refrigeration will elevate plate heat exchanger demand.

In recent years, popularity of plate heat exchangers has risen significantly and the trend is likely to continue. This is due to their effectiveness, affordability, and ease of handling and maintenance.

Get Full PDF Sample Copy of Report (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart):

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-5495

Plate heat exchangers use a series of thin plates to ensure the transfer of heat. They are used in a wide variety of applications. This includes heat recovery, refrigeration, and oil & gas production.

A growing number of commercial projects and companies demand effective plate heat exchangers to maintain continuous service in various applications. This will boost the global plate heat exchanger market.

Plate heat exchangers are widely used in chemical processes and pharmaceutical sectors. In pharmaceutical production, various processes require heat transfer. For this purpose, plate heat exchangers are being utilized. Hence, growth of these industries will eventually boost

Key Takeaways from Plate Heat Exchanger Market Study

Global sales of plate heat exchangers are set to increase at 4.6% CAGR through 2033.

through 2033. By product type, welded plate heat exchanger segment will expand at a value CAGR of 5.0 % through 2033.

through 2033. By application, process heating segment is estimated to have a dominant share of around 49.4 % in 2023.

in 2023. Based on end user, chemical processing segment will create an incremental opportunity of nearly US$ 400.7 million through 2033.

million through 2033. The USA plate heat exchanger market is likely to exhibit a CAGR of 4.2% from 2023 to 2033.

from 2023 to 2033. Plate heat exchanger demand in China will surge at 4.5% CAGR over the next ten years.

“Rapid expansion of industries such as food & beverages, oil & gas, energy, etc. will continue to propel plate & heat exchanger demand. Niche sectors like chemical processing and pharmaceuticals, especially, are expected to provide extensive growth opportunities to manufacturers over the forecast period” says a Future Market Insights (FMI) analyst.

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/plate-heat-exchanger-market

Who is Winning?

The plate heat exchanger industry is moderately consolidated with few global players acquiring around 40% to 45% of the market shares. These players are likely to invest in new technology developments and expansion of their distribution networks to maintain their market presence.

Few of the key players in this industry include Alfa Laval AB , The Danfoss Group , Xylem Inc. , SPX Flow , GEA Group AG , Swep International AB , Hisaka Works Ltd. , API Heat Transfer , Chart Industries Inc. , Güntner GmbH & Co. KG , Tranter Inc , and among others.

Talk with our expert: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-5495

For instance,

In August 2021, API Heat Transfer announced the launch of a new brazed plate heat exchanger, the AXP Series, which is designed for high-efficiency applications in the HVAC and industrial markets.

Find More Valuable Insights

The research report analyzes the demand for plate heat exchangers. The global plate & heat exchanger market has been analyzed with the COVID-19 impact, various macroeconomic factors, market trends, and market background.

As per Future Market Insights (FMI), the market has been analyzed based on product type, application, end user, and region. The report provides qualitative and quantitative information on various players in this market. It also tracks the market by both supply-side and demand factors.

Global Plate Heat Exchanger Market Segmentation

By Product Type:

Gasketed Plate

Brazed Plate

Welded Plate Fully Welded Plate Semi Welded Plate



By Application:

Process Heating

Batch Heating

Heat Recovery Interchangers

By End User:

Food & Beverages

Chemical Processing

Oil & Gas

Pharmaceuticals

Energy & Power

HVAC & Refrigeration

Marine

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

We Offer Tailor-made Solutions to fit Your Requirements, Request Customization: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-5495

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary | Plate Heat Exchanger Market

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand Side Trends

1.3. Supply Side Trends

1.4. Technology Road Map

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage/Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition/Scope/Limitations

3. Key Market Trends

3.1. Key Trends Impacting the Market

3.2. Product Innovation/Development Trends

4. Key Success Factors

4.1. Product Adoption/Usage Analysis

4.2. Product USP’s/Features

4.3. Strategic Promotional Strategies (TOC Continue…)

Get a 20% Flat Discount (Apply FMITODAY Promo Code) on Direct Purchase: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/5495

Future Market Insights Most Trending Reports of Industrial Automation

Oil Filled Transformer Market Review: The oil filled transformer market is predicted to secure a valuation of US$ 39.41 billion in 2023 and is estimated to rise to US$ 73.98 billion by 2033. The market is anticipated to record a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period.

Crane Aftermarket Demand: The crane aftermarket generated market revenue of US$ 7 billion in 2023. The market is assessed to expand at a healthy CAGR of 6% over the forecast period, to attain market revenue of US$ 13.29 billion by 2033.

Pneumatic Actuator Market Forecast: The global pneumatic actuator market is anticipated to reach a value of US$ 16.64 billion in 2023. From 2023 to 2033, a slow but steady CAGR of 4.8% is likely to accelerate the market. This should result in a market valuation of US$ 26.51 billion in 2033.

Hydraulic Cylinder Market Growth: The global hydraulic cylinder market is expected to hold a valuation of US$ 15.3 billion in 2023. The market is projected to register a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period. The market is expected to cross US$ 24 billion by 2033.

Automated Material Handling Systems Market Analysis: Based on the latest research conducted by FMI, the global automated material handling systems market is expected to register a CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period. In 2023, the market valuation is expected to be US$ 34 billion. By 2033, the value is anticipated to surpass US$ 81.8 billion.

About Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights, Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

Tel: +1-845-579-5705

Email: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Web: www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs | YouTube