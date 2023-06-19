By the forecast period of 2033, the United States is expected to hold a substantial share of 48.1% in the global platelet-rich plasma market. Germany, with a notable share of 6%, will also play a significant role in driving the global market.

NEWARK, Del, June 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The platelet-rich plasma market is estimated to capture a valuation of US$ 416.61 Billion in 2023. The market is anticipated to reach US$ 746.09 Billion by 2033, with a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period.

Several factors influencing the global market are as follows:

Increasing Prevalence of Sports and Orthopedic Injuries: The rising sports, orthopedic injuries, and musculoskeletal disorders fuel the global market. The demand for platelet-rich plasma is rising to treat muscle, tendinitis, osteoarthritis, and ligament injuries.

Rising Aging Population: The aging population is increasing the prevalence of chronic wounds, and osteoarthritis is fueling the global market.

Adopting Advanced PRP Therapies: The growing PRP technology with advanced devices improves efficiency and effective solutions. These therapies reduce time, enhance clinical outcomes, and provide better experiences to patients.

Growing Awareness: Patients are increasing the adoption of platelet-rich plasma therapy for the body’s natural healing compared to traditional methods.

Expanding Cosmetic Procedures: The increasing demand for facial rejuvenation, wound healing, and hair restoration in cosmetic procedures drives the global market. The demand for cosmetic procedures is further driven by social media influence fueling the global market.

Favorable Reimbursement Policies: Reimbursement policies are key in improving healthcare providers. PRP therapies are surging the global market revenue.

Key Takeaways:

In the historical period, the market secured a CAGR of 11% in the global market in 2022.

The United States is registering a share of 48.1% in the global market during the forecast period.

With a share of 6%, Germany is significantly driving the global market by 2033.

During the forecast period, India is estimated to secure a CAGR of 12.3% in the global market.

China is registering 11.5% of CAGR in the global market by 2033.

How Are Key Players Adding Values in the Global Market?

The market is highly fragmented by several prominent players globally. These players invest heavily in research and development activities to expand the global market. They are developing innovative, unique, and improved products per their customer’s requirements.

Key players are adopting advanced technologies to offer high-quality products to their consumers. They deeply analyze the market and adopt unique strategies to fuel the global market. These marketing strategies are mergers, collaborations, product launches, partnerships, acquisitions, and agreements.

These players are reaching their relevant audiences through social media platforms, retailers, and other online platforms to boost sales. They collaborate with the same niche industries to build their brands, trust, and transparency. The key players take feedback to fix gaps and fulfill customer needs.

Recent Developments in the Global Market are:

In 2020, Arthrex announced its newly launched product FiberTape Cerclage System. It offers PRP to improve healing ligament and tendon procedures. The company also collaborates with a research institution to innovate advanced technology products.

In 2020, Harvest Technologies announced it received an FDA clearance for its automated PRP preparation PURE system. This system reduces variability and improves consistency in PRP therapies.

Major Players are:

Harvest Technologies Corp.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

Arthrex, Inc.

Arteriocyte Medical Systems, Inc.

Dr. PRP America

Cesca Therapeutics, Inc.

Regen Lab SA.

Market by Categorization:

By Product:

Pure-Platelet-Rich Plasma (P-PRP)

Leukocyte-Platelet-Rich Plasma (L-PRP)

Leukocyte-Platelet-Rich Fibrin (L-PRF)

By Origin:

Autologous

Homologous

Allogenic

By Application:

Orthopedic Surgery

Cosmetic Surgery

General Surgery

Neurosurgery

Other Surgeries (Urological, Cardiothoracic, Periodontal, and Oral and Maxillofacial)

Table of Content (ToC):

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.1.1. Drivers

3.1.2. Restraints

3.1.3. Opportunity

3.1.4. Trends

4. Global Market Analysis 2018 to 2022 and Forecast, 2023 to 2033

4.1. Historical Market Size Value (US$ Million) Analysis, 2018 to 2022

4.2. Current and Future Market Size Value (US$ Million) Projections, 2023 to 2033

4.2.1. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis

4.2.2. Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis

5. Global Market Analysis 2018 to 2022 and Forecast 2023 to 2033, By Product Type

5.1. Introduction / Key Findings

5.2. Historical Market Size Value (US$ Million) Analysis By Product Type, 2018 to 2022

5.3. Current and Future Market Size Value (US$ Million) Analysis and Forecast By Product Type, 2023 to 2033

Complete TOC: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-1722

