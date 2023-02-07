Platform Pay (PlatformPay.io): A Leader in Billing and BPO Solutions, Gives Tips for Successful and Secure Online Shopping

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As the world has returned more to normal post-pandemic, the bump in online sales has continued to increase worldwide. However, with the rise of digital shopping, there are also unique security risks that come with the convenience and ease of online purchases. To help keep people’s financial information and data safe, Platform Pay (PlatformPay.io) is offering the following tips for a secure and successful shopping experience.

First, it is important to be aware of the different types of fraud that exist. PlatformPay.io recommends that people keep an eye out for phishing emails, especially during the holiday seasons. These emails can often be disguised as coming from legitimate companies and can contain malicious links or attachments.

PlatformPay.io additionally suggests only shopping on secure websites. When shopping online, make sure to only visit websites that have an “https” prefix in their URL. This indicates that the website is secured with an SSL certificate, which encrypts the data it exchanges and helps to keep one’s financial information safe.

PlatformPay.io recommends using a credit card rather than a debit card when shopping online. Credit cards offer more protection than debit cards, as they do not link directly to one’s bank account. Additionally, be sure to check bank statements regularly and report any fraudulent purchases right away.

PlatformPay.io also recommends that shoppers take advantage of the many security features offered by their credit card companies. Many credit card companies now offer additional security features, such as two-step authentication, fraud alerts, and purchases notifications. These features can help to keep shoppers safe while they shop online.

Next, they recommend that shoppers create unique and strong passwords for each website they shop on. Having a unique password for each account helps to ensure that if one account is compromised, the others will remain secure. By taking the proper precautions, such as making sure that the site is secure, using strong passwords and avoiding giving out personal information, shoppers can be sure that their financial and personal data is not at risk.

By following these tips, one can be sure that their online shopping experience is secure and hassle-free. PlatformPay.io is a top business service provider that offers a comprehensive suite of solutions for businesses of all sizes. With their dedicated customer service team and expert security measures, their clients can trust PlatformPay.io to provide a safe and secure payment experience.

