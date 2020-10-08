Breaking News
Playa Hotels & Resorts Cancún and Playa del Carmen Hotels Resume Operations Post Hurricane Delta

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ: PLYA, “Playa”), a leading owner and operator of all-inclusive resorts across Mexico and throughout the Caribbean, has resumed normal operations at its Yucatán resorts, including those managed by AMResorts, subsequent to Hurricane Delta.

“We are happy to report that none of our associates nor guests were harmed on the property, or during the evacuation process, and the eventual landfall of the storm only presented us with aesthetic landscaping repairs but with no identifiable structural damage at this time,” said Gregory Maliassas, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Playa Resorts Management.

“Our teams spent much of the last 24 hours testing, cleaning and preparing the resorts to immediately resume regular operations and now once again look forward to welcoming guests from across the globe,” Maliassas added.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V.
Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (“Playa”) is a leading owner, operator and developer of all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in popular vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. Playa owns and/or manages a total portfolio consisting of 21 resorts (8,172 rooms) located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. In Mexico, Playa owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta and Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos. In Jamaica, Playa owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Grande Montego Bay and Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa. In the Dominican Republic, Playa owns and manages the Hilton La Romana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana and Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana. Playa also owns four resorts in Mexico and the Dominican Republic that are managed by a third party and Playa manages the Sanctuary Cap Cana, in the Dominican Republic.

