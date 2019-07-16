Breaking News
Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. Announces Dates for Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call

FAIRFAX, Va., July 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ: PLYA, the “Company”) today announced that it plans to release its second quarter 2019 financial results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, with a conference call planned for Wednesday, August 7, 2019, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time, to discuss the results.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing 833.683.7154 for domestic participants and 409.983.9744 for international participants.

The conference ID number is 7379167.

Additionally, interested parties may listen to a taped replay of the entire conference call commencing two hours after the call’s completion on August 7, 2019. This replay will run through August 14, 2019. The access number for a taped replay of the conference call is 855.859.2056 or 404.537.3406 using the same conference ID number. There will also be a webcast of the conference call accessible on the Company’s investor relations website at investors.playaresorts.com

For additional information visit investors.playaresorts.com.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V.
Playa is a leading owner, operator and developer of all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in popular vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. Playa owns and/or manages a total portfolio consisting of 21 resorts (7,936 rooms) located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. In Mexico, Playa owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen an All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta and Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos. In Jamaica, Playa owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Dunn’s River Beach Resort, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, Jewel Runaway Bay Beach & Golf Resort and Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa. In the Dominican Republic, Playa owns and manages Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Family Resort and Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Adult Resort.  Playa also owns four resorts in Mexico and the Dominican Republic that are managed by a third party and Playa manages the Sanctuary Cap Cana, in the Dominican Republic.           
                                          
Investor Contact:
Pedram Saif
VP, IR & Strategy
Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V.
571.529.6014
[email protected]

