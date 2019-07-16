Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. Announces Dates for Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call

FAIRFAX, Va., July 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ: PLYA, the “Company”) today announced that it plans to release its second quarter 2019 financial results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, with a conference call planned for Wednesday, August 7, 2019, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time, to discuss the results.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing 833.683.7154 for domestic participants and 409.983.9744 for international participants.

The conference ID number is 7379167.

Additionally, interested parties may listen to a taped replay of the entire conference call commencing two hours after the call’s completion on August 7, 2019. This replay will run through August 14, 2019. The access number for a taped replay of the conference call is 855.859.2056 or 404.537.3406 using the same conference ID number. There will also be a webcast of the conference call accessible on the Company’s investor relations website at investors.playaresorts.com .

For additional information visit investors.playaresorts.com .