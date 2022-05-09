Playboy Announces Model and Entrepreneur Amber Rose as a Founding Creator on CENTERFOLD

Rose to give fans exclusive behind-the-scenes content on Playboy’s creator-led digital platform

LOS ANGELES, May 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Playboy, the globally-recognized, iconic lifestyle brand owned by leading pleasure and leisure lifestyle company PLBY Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: PLBY), today announced its partnership with model and entrepreneur Amber Rose, who will join the creator-led, digital platform CENTERFOLD as a founding creator. Rose is joining a diverse, bold and innovative group of founding members.

Subscribers of Rose’s CENTERFOLD page will receive special access to Rose and her content.

“I’m most excited about being part of CENTERFOLD because it gives creators the freedom to express themselves authentically in a positive and open environment,” said Rose. “Things move fast in my world, and CENTERFOLD gives me real-time, direct access to my fans and complete creative control over my channel.”

CENTERFOLD is the new digital home for the world’s top creators to interact directly with their fans, expand their communities and build their own personal content and commerce businesses. The platform is dedicated to creative freedom, artistic expression and sex positivity, as the next evolution of Playboy’s long history at the intersection of culture and sex.

“Amber is a force of nature. Her entrepreneurial spirit, bold and creative self expression, and commitment to advocating for women’s equality are a natural fit with Playboy and on CENTERFOLD,” said Rachel Webber, Chief Brand & Strategy Officer, PLBY Group. “We can’t wait for her to launch on CENTERFOLD and to see all of the behind-the-scenes content and live experiences she’s planning to share exclusively with her fans on the platform.”

The platform will continue to unveil new creators as it builds out verticals within the artistic community from the worlds of music, fashion, fitness and adult entertainment, allowing fans and subscribers to interact directly with their favorite stars and personalities.

Waitlist applications to join the platform are currently in review. To access CENTERFOLD or apply to become a creator, visit www.centerfold.com .

About PLBY Group, Inc.

PLBY Group, Inc. (“PLBY Group” or the “Company”) is a global pleasure and leisure company connecting consumers with products, content, and experiences that help them lead more fulfilling lives. Our flagship consumer brand, Playboy , is one of the most recognizable brands in the world, driving billions of dollars annually in global consumer spending with products and content available in approximately 180 countries. Our mission — to create a culture where all people can pursue pleasure — builds upon almost seven decades of creating groundbreaking media and hospitality experiences and fighting for cultural progress rooted in the core values of equality, freedom of expression and the idea that pleasure is a fundamental human right. Learn more at http://www.plbygroup.com

