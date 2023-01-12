LOS ANGELES, Jan. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Playboy Spirits, a joint venture formed by PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLBY) (“PLBY Group”), a leading pleasure and leisure lifestyle company and owner of Playboy, one of the most recognizable and iconic brands in the world, and XL Ventures II, LLC (“XLV”), an affiliate of Spirits Investment Partners (“SIP”), a leading alcohol beverage group specializing in branding, package design, product development, incubation, and growth acceleration of early-stage brands, announced today the initial closing of more than $13 million in funding from a private placement (“Private Placement”) of senior secured convertible notes (“Notes”) by the joint venture’s wholly-owned operating subsidiary (“Operating Subsidiary”), and may receive additional funds in a subsequent closing. Playboy Spirits is owned 40% by a wholly owned subsidiary of PLBY Group and 60% by XLV. Conversion of the Notes could result in the dilution of Playboy Spirits’ ownership of the Operating Subsidiary by up to 50% but would not reduce Playboy Spirits’ managerial control of the business.

The capital raised will fund the operations of Playboy Spirits and the Operating Subsidiary’s business, including the continued acquisition of rare, aged spirits to be released under the Rare Hare brand with Playboy co-branding. Playboy Spirits holds a trademark license to use Playboy branding and artwork with royalties payable to Playboy from the sales of all Playboy Spirits products. Playboy Spirits’ and the Operating Subsidiary’s operations are primarily run by SIP pursuant to a professional services agreement.

In 2023, Playboy Spirits expects to release limited-edition spirits in the U.S. and Asia, and plans to enter the ready-to-drink canned beverage category.

“Playboy Spirits reflects the continued strategy PLBY Group has outlined of evolving from a traditional licensing model to select ownership and operations of businesses PLBY Group believes are a strong fit for the Playboy brand,” said Ben Kohn, Chief Executive Officer of PLBY Group. “The combination of a well-capitalized and best in class operating team in the spirits industry with the halo support of the iconic Playboy brand makes this joint venture an incredible opportunity.”

Marc Bushala, Chief Executive Officer of XLV, SIP and Playboy Spirits added, “It has been amazing to develop Rare Hare in partnership with a global brand like Playboy. For the past several years, SIP has discreetly procured unique and rare spirits from around the world to offer in limited releases under the Rare Hare brand.”

Since its launch early last year, Playboy Spirits has released two special batches of Rare Hare Anejo Conejo tequila in collaboration with Codigo 1530, Rare Hare 1953, a 17-year-old bourbon, and Rare Hare Lapine, a 60-year-old cognac. The Rare Hare brand is a nod and a wink to the iconic Playboy Rabbit Head, but also conveys the scarcity of these limited product releases. Rare Hare can be found at select retail shops and online at https://www.rareharespirits.com.

About PLBY Group

PLBY Group, Inc. is a global pleasure and leisure company connecting consumers with products, content, and experiences that help them lead more fulfilling lives. PLBY Group’s flagship consumer brand, Playboy, is one of the most recognizable brands in the world, driving billions of dollars annually in global consumer spending with products and content available in approximately 180 countries. PLBY Group’s mission — to create a culture where all people can pursue pleasure — builds upon almost seven decades of creating groundbreaking media and hospitality experiences and fighting for cultural progress rooted in the core values of equality, freedom of expression and the idea that pleasure is a fundamental human right. Learn more at https://www.plbygroup.com.

About Spirits Investment Partners

SIP creates unique and authentic brands in the beverage alcohol space. Marc Bushala, co-founder and former CEO of Angel’s Envy and co-founder of Heaven’s Door Spirits with Bob Dylan, founded SIP to provide an entrepreneurial ecosystem for the creation, incubation and growth acceleration of spirits brands. In addition to providing capital, SIP leverages its in-house resources in product innovation, branding, package design, procurement, marketing, sales, distribution, compliance, finance, and accounting to provide a comprehensive suite of resources for its portfolio of brands and investments. For more information, visit www.spiritsinvestors.com.

