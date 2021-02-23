PlayEngine Wins $0.5M to Streamline The B2B Betting Software Industry

Introducing enterprise solutions and technologies that will help betting businesses chart a path to success

San Francisco, United States, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — – PlayEngine just scored big by raising $0.5M in pre-seed funding! Based in San Francisco and founded by two UC Berkeley alumni, this B2B sports betting software provider aims to bring Silicon Valley into sports betting. Powered by a robust set of cutting-edge solutions, they have big goals of setting the technological standard for the industry.

This round of investments is coming from experienced angel investors from companies such as Netflix, HP, Tanium, ServiceTitan, and BAJ accelerator and is led by a serial entrepreneur, Adam Kablanian. The team is currently part of Berkeley Skydeck’s Hotdesk program.

PlayEngine empowers customers’ businesses with the most data-driven and automated solutions in the market, helping them to cut their operational waste while increasing their revenue. The company’s primary targets are the bookmakers operating in the United States and Western Europe. The customers are planning to go live by the end of the second quarter.

PlayEngine’s core technological innovations are concentrated on its platform-as-a-service solution. The platform maintains 99.99% uptime by providing preventative protection against all unplanned downtime and automatic recovery from outages. It tracks over 1,000 metrics on each player and their behavior, making all their activity fully traceable. This form of advanced tracking allows businesses to gain real-time insights that improve their decision-making and accelerate their marketing innovation.

PlayEngine is shifting the industry from repetitive manual labor to automation. Now bookmakers can set some part of their work into self-driving mode, leaving PlayEngine’s platform to handle their business processes based on the provided operational objectives. On top of the platform, the company offers two strategic solutions – WorkEngine and Sportsbook.

WorkEngine is an all-in-one business management software that allows betting companies to run their businesses online. With internal applications, the product lets customers easily analyze operational activity in real-time and boost business performance. The industry’s most data-driven solution allows bookmakers to manage their media content with built-in SEO tools and track the performance of each media type.

Sportsbook is PlayEngine’s latest technological advancement that provides betting businesses the fastest load time and site performance in their targeted regions. Through its powerful Sportsbook core, PlayEngine not only supplies a market-leading UX design but acts as a technology hub for operator innovation and market differentiation.

Using PlayEngine’s solutions, bookmakers will be able to customize the color theme of their Sportsbook and adjust it to their branding in just a few seconds – without the help of a designer. The solution itself is very SEO-friendly, enabling betting businesses to grow their search engine discoverability with built-in SEO tools.

About PlayEngine

PlayEngine is a Silicon Valley-based B2B sports betting software provider to licensed B2C gaming operators. They provide the most automated and data-driven solutions in the market, helping bookmakers to increase their profit with PlayEngine’s state-of-the-art technologies.

If you’re a bookmaker looking to streamline your workflow, you can sign up for early access at playengine.com. The company offers benefits to operators that enroll by the end of March.

