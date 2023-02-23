By 2033, the Flavored Powder Drinks Market is predicted to reach a value of US$ 102.11 billion, growing at a 2.9% CAGR from 2023 to 2033. The United States Powdered Soft Drinks Market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 3.1 billion and register a CAGR of 2.5% during 2023 to 2033

NEWARK, Del, Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The powdered soft drinks market is estimated to be US$ 12.3 billion in 2023. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 3.4% to surpass a valuation of US$ 17.3 billion by 2033.

The global powdered soft drinks industry is experiencing significant growth due to various factors. One of the key drivers is the increasing demand for convenient, portable, and affordable beverage options. With busy lifestyles becoming increasingly common, consumers are looking for quick and easy options to consume on the move, and powdered drink mixes fit the bill perfectly. These products are lightweight, easy to prepare, and conveniently carried in a backpack or gym bag.

Players in the market are focusing on marketing and advertising campaigns to increase their brand awareness and improve their sales. In addition, they use social media and digital platforms to reach out to their target audience and create a buzz around their products.

The powdered soft drinks market also grows in unique and exotic flavors. Consumers are looking for new and exciting taste experiences, and powdered cola and plum drink mixes offer refreshing and distinctive flavor options. This trend towards unique and exotic flavors is expected to continue driving growth in the powdered soft drinks industry.

Consumer demand for on-the-go products is a key factor driving the growth of the powdered soft drinks market. With busy schedules reducing the time spent on preparing healthy, tasty, and flavourful beverages, packaged items such as powdered soft drinks have become a preferred option amongst consumers of almost all age groups. In addition, consumer-friendly packaging such as sachets is even more convenient in the powdered soft drinks category.

Key Takeaways from the Powdered Soft Drinks Market:

The orange flavor is expected to be the most popular in the global powdered soft drinks industry, with a CAGR of 4.2% from 2023 to 2033.

Pouches and sachets packaging are gaining traction in the global powdered soft drink market, with a 3.3% CAGR from 2023 to 2033.

With a CAGR of 5.5% from 2023 to 2033, online stores are expected to be the leading sales channel in the global powdered soft drinks industry.

During the projection period, the powdered soft drinks industry in the United States is estimated to reach a market size of US$ 3.1 billion at a CAGR of 2.5%.

With a CAGR of 3.9% throughout the forecast period, China’s powdered soft drink market is predicted to reach a value of US$ 2.0 billion.

With a CAGR of 4.4% throughout the forecast period, Brazil’s powdered soft drink market is predicted to grow to a value of US$ 1.3 billion.

India’s powdered soft drinks industry is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% to US$ 1.3 billion by the end of the research period.

With a CAGR of 1.6% over the forecast period, Italy’s powdered soft drink market is anticipated to grow to a value of US$ 650.0 million.

Who is Winning?

The competitive landscape for the Powdered Soft Drinks industry is highly fragmented, with many players operating in the market. Some of the key players in the market are PepsiCo, Inc., Nestle S.A., The Coca-Cola Company, Dr. Pepper Snapple Group, Inc., Mondelez International, Inc., and Kraft Foods Group, Inc. These players are focusing on expanding their product portfolios and improving their distribution networks to gain a competitive advantage in the market.

Many players invest heavily in research and development to introduce new and innovative products. They are also using strategic partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions to strengthen their position in the market. For instance, in 2018, PepsiCo announced the acquisition of SodaStream International Ltd. to expand its product portfolio in the powdered soft drinks market.

Moreover, players focus on sustainable and eco-friendly packaging solutions to appeal to the growing demand for environmentally friendly products. They are also investing in advanced technologies to improve the efficiency and sustainability of their production processes.

Given Below are the Powdered Soft Drinks Market Segments

By Flavor:

Cola

Orange

Lemon

Mango

Apple

Berry

Mixed Fruit

Others

By End Use:

Institutional

Foodservice/HoReCa

Household (Retail)

By Sales Channel:

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Discount Stores

Mass Grocery Retailers

Wholesale Club Stores

Foodservice

Others

By Packaging:

Carton Boxes

Pouches & Sachets

Cans

Bulk Packaging

