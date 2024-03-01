Playing For Frances Playing For Frances

Auction Includes Items from Billie Eilish, Phoebe Bridgers, Coldplay, Radiohead, and many more

LOS ANGELES, March 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Playing For Change Foundation (PFCF), esteemed for amplifying local impact zones through music and community support, is rallying behind 12-year-old Frances Gourley. Frances, the daughter of John Gourley and Zoe Manville of the band Portugal. The Man, is battling the one in a billion genetic disease, DHDDS. PFCF is proud to host the Playing For Frances charity auction, which features collectible items and one-of-a-kind experiences donated directly from legendary artists and celebrities, with proceeds going to help find a cure for DHDDS.

In 2021, Frances was diagnosed with DHDDS, an ultra-rare illness shared by only 70 people worldwide. Since then, the preteen has begun to experience acute DHDDS symptoms that will progressively worsen. She suffers from epilepsy, full body tremors, lack of muscle control in her arms and legs, photosensitivity, migraine, nausea, and confusion. Her parents are heartbroken and terrified watching their beautiful daughter struggle with such an aggressive disease without an FDA-approved treatment. They founded Frances Changed My Life, an organization that funds research and development of lifesaving treatments for Frances and more than 150M kids around the world living with rare diseases.

To help raise money to support the fight against DHDDS, Playing for Frances includes an epic auction featuring items given directly by iconic artists and celebrities. The auction includes a backstage tour and band meet-and-greet before settling into prime seats to see Coldplay’s Music of the Spheres tour, signed swag from Billie Eilish, handwritten song lyrics from Phoebe Bridgers, a signed Kid A Mnesia album and artwork from Radiohead, a private dinner cooked by celebrity chef Roy Choi, a meet and greet and Love Box from Tenacious D, and much more. In addition, Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalows in Santa Monica, California is graciously donating a two-night stay in one of their luxurious Garden Bungalows suites, accompanied by a delightful dinner for two at their farm-to-table FIG Restaurant.

The auction will culminate in a private benefit event held on March 9. To bid on the items up for auction, visit Charitybuzz.com/PlayingForFrances . To learn more about Frances and support her fight, please visit www.franceschangedmylife.com .

PFCF is celebrated for supporting music education programs for children in areas that are rich in cultural traditions but limited in economic resources. Its initiatives extend beyond music education, however. The foundation actively engages in providing essential services like food and hygiene supplies, especially in areas where these necessities are scarce. This comprehensive approach ensures that communities benefit holistically from PFCF’s presence.

In 2021, John Gourley & Zoe Manville of the band Portugal. The Man learned their daughter Frances had a one-in-a-billion genetic disease called DHDDS. Kids with DHDDS and other neurodegenerative diseases experience the mental and physical decline associated with elder diseases like Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s. 90% of childhood rare diseases, including Frances’, are without an FDA approved treatment or cure. Frances Changed My Life funds research and development of lifesaving treatments for Frances and more than 150M kids around the world living with rare diseases. Learn more and donate now at www.franceschangedmylife.com .

For over 15 years, Playing For Change Foundation (PFCF) has helped youth rise up through their own culture, using music education to create social and economic change in areas that are economically poor, but culturally extremely wealthy. With 50+ locations across 19 countries and growing, the positive impact of PFCF on youth, families, and communities in need is truly extraordinary. For more information, visit PlayingForChange.org, email [email protected] , or follow @PlayingForChangeFoundation on Instagram and Facebook

