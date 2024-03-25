Magical Evening Celebration Features Exclusive Performances + Epic Surprise After-Party Concert

MIAMI, March 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — On Saturday, April 13, 2024, starting at 6:30 p.m. ET, Playing For Change Foundation (PFCF) presents the 2024 Impact Awards, a magical evening of purpose, performance, and celebration. This year, PFCF will honor Grammy-nominated artist Ellie Goulding, Grammy Award-winning DJ and producer Diplo, as well as Italian music legend Andrea Bocelli and his wife Veronica.

Playing For Change Foundation’s annual Impact Awards is the global movement’s biggest event every year. The evening will begin at Miami’s Rubell Museum, with the festivities continuing across the street with an epic surprise after-party performance at Superblue Miami. The event is co-chaired by Whitney Kroenke Silverstein and Nick Silverstein; Karolina Kurkova and Archie Drury; and Sandra and Howard Hoffen.

Ellie Goulding has used her platform to campaign for the planet and justice for its people throughout her career. In 2017, she was appointed Global Goodwill Ambassador for the UN’s Environment Programme (UNEP), working on the frontline of the climate and nature crisis. She was recognized with a Humanitarian of the Year Award from the United Nations Association of New York, a TIME100 Impact Award, and The Perfect World Foundation’s prestigious Conservation Award. Goulding is also a staunch supporter of programs that raise funds and awareness for the homeless. In September 2023, she joined PFCF for the opening of their new school in Jordan at the Zaatari Syrian refugee camp.

Diplo is the co-founder of Heaps Decent, an Australian organization empowering young people through skills building, cultural access and creativity. Working with underrepresented and marginalized youth, its participatory program of music and visual media activities provides a pathway to discovery, personal growth and agency through self-expression. He is also a supporter of disaster-relief nonprofit CORE and traveled to India with the organization recently. In addition, Diplo has engaged in local advocacy work in Los Angeles with a variety of kids’ musical programs and charities.

The Bocellis, who will make a virtual appearance at this year’s Impact Awards, are being honored for their hard work and shared values in empowering people and communities to overcome barriers and express their full potential and using music as a tool for social inclusion and development.

“Ellie Goulding, Diplo, and the Bocellis’ purposefulness in using their artist platforms to support their tireless and longstanding commitment to philanthropy and empowering others is aligned with Playing For Change Foundation’s own belief in the transformative power of music,” said PFCF Co-Founder and chairwoman Kroenke Silverstein. “We are thrilled to be honoring them at our 2024 Impact Awards.”

“This organization embodies the ideals I live by, that music can change lives,” said Goulding. “I am humbled and very grateful to be a part of this award ceremony.”

“Music has always been a powerful force, a universal language that connects us all at our core,” said Diplo. “Being recognized by the Playing For Change Foundation, an organization that harnesses this force for the greater good, is a true honor.”

The award ceremony will kick off the special night. Throughout the evening, PFCF’s chairs will speak, sponsors will be recognized, and there will be other exclusive performances and honors bestowed. The event brings together PFCF supporters from all around the country, including co-chairs Whitney Kroenke Silverstein and Nick Silverstein, Karolina Kurkova and Archie Drury, Sandra and Howard Hoffen, plus PFCF’s impressive host committee.

This unforgettable night brings together established artists and emerging artists. Additional performers include PFCF partner program Young Musicians Unite, which collaborates with schools to provide free music education, which has been proven to inspire personal development, foster a sense of community and prepare our future leaders. The Impact Awards will also see a performance by ​DJ and producer Note Marcato, as well as the return of Hip-Hop Kidz, one of the most well-known, successful, and dynamic dance programs in the world, performing a mashup of the honorees’ music.

“At the heart of the Playing For Change Foundation lies a simple truth: music is more than a universal language; it’s a catalyst for tangible, global change,” said Jake Groshong, CEO, Playing For Change Foundation. “Through our work, we’re building bridges between diverse cultures, empowering youth with the tools for self-expression, and nurturing the seeds of future leadership. As we celebrate together, let’s remember the profound impact our collective efforts have on enriching lives, both locally and globally. Together, we’re harmonizing the world, one community at a time.”

PFCF will host the Impact Awards at the stunning Rubell Museum, followed by the afterparty at Superblue Miami. This year’s partners include Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, Behringer, and Counter Forced Labor Technology. Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood are supporting PFCF’s local Miami programs, including sponsoring the Impact Awards. Legendary audio equipment partner Behringer is a million dollar matching gift partner, and a strong asset to PFCF’s music programs globally. Counter Forced Labor Technology founded on the belief that businesses can and should be agents to improve the lives of all those at risk — helping create safe work environments for parents while PFCF parallels these efforts to build safe and strong communities by helping make sure their children’s needs are met.

The 2024 Impact Awards prestigious host committee includes Randi Wolfson and Chris Adamo; Ginger Harris and Jorge Camaraza; Ann Kroenke; Erica and Mark Mutchnik; James Provencher and Craig Baldino; John G. Shedd IV and Mike Lundberg; Ronnie Madra; Linda and Tom Rizk; Pamela Silva; and Ana and Sean Wolfington.

Founded in 2007, PFCF grew out of a common belief that music has the power to connect people regardless of their differences while creating positive and wide-reaching social impact through music and arts education. Its efforts engage marginalized youth in diverse communities around the world. Although its programs are generally located in low income communities, these areas are home to great cultural wealth which is utilized to create educational and social opportunities. PFCF currently operates with over 50+ locations in 19 countries, and positively impacts more than 40,000 lives.

To learn more about the 2024 Impact Awards and to purchase tickets, visit PlayingForChange.org/Impact.

About Playing For Change Foundation

For 17 years, Playing For Change Foundation (PFCF) has helped youth rise up through their own culture using music education to create social and economic change in areas that are economically poor, but culturally extremely wealthy. With 50+ locations across 19 countries and growing, the positive impact of PFCF on youth, families, and communities in need is truly extraordinary. We employ more than 200 staff, teachers, and community leaders locally across program locations, including: Mali, Morocco, Ghana, Rwanda, South Africa, Uganda, Jordan, Nepal, Nepal, Bangladesh, Thailand, Mexico, Brazil, Costa Rica, Colombia, Panama, Peru, Argentina, South Dakota, and Miami. For more information, visit PlayingForChange.org, email [email protected], or follow @PlayingForChangeFoundation on Instagram and Facebook.

CONTACT: Press Contact Dawn Kamerling [email protected]