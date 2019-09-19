PLAYING FOR CHANGE PARTNERS WITH CAMBRIA® ON NEW SONG AROUND THE WORLD, “THE WEIGHT” IN CELEBRATION OF THE SONG’S 50th ANNIVERSARY

Featuring Robbie Robertson, Ringo Starr, Larkin Poe, Lukas Nelson, and more

Los Angeles, CA, Sept. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Playing For Change (PFC), the multimedia company responsible for the popular “Songs Around The World” video series garnering more than 600 million total online views, announces the release of its newest Song Around The World, “The Weight,” in partnership with Cambria®. Celebrating 50 years of this classic song, the video launched with a premiere on RollingStone.com on September 18th, 2019. WATCH VIDEO HERE.

Named one of the greatest songs of all time by Rolling Stone magazine, this “world music” version unites musicians from 10 countries including the USA, Argentina, The Kingdom of Bahrain, and Spain; and features artists such as the song’s composer and former member of The Band, Robbie Robertson; famed drummer of The Beatles, Ringo Starr; roots rock sister duo Larkin Poe; country rock singer Lukas Nelson; and blues inspired singer Marcus King.

Playing For Change has had much success over the years by combining musicians from all walks of life, all over the world and showcasing music’s unifying power. Their latest album, Listen to the Music, features more than 200 artists from 25 countries. Artists such as Keith Richards, Bono, Jack Johnson, Corinne Bailey Rae, Warren Haynes, Sara Bareilles, Jimmy Buffett, and many others have participated in these multi-cultural videos performing songs such as Bob Marley’s “One Love” and “War/No More Trouble,” Otis Redding’s “(Sittin’ on) The Dock of the Bay,” and John Lennon’s “Imagine.”

“It’s an honor for Playing For Change and Cambria to partner on the production and release of the 50th Anniversary celebration of “The Weight” around the world. When like-minded organizations and businesses align we can create something bigger than ourselves and spread the positive message of music to our diverse audiences around the world,” says Mark Johnson, co-founder and producer of Playing For Change.

“Great music unites us all with a common bond we can share around the world,” said Marty Davis, President & CEO of Cambria. “Cambria is grateful and honored for the opportunity to partner with Playing For Change in celebrating the 50th anniversary of ‘The Weight’ in such an amazing way.”

# # #

About Playing For Change

Playing For Change (PFC) is a movement created to inspire and connect the world through music, born from the shared belief that music has the power to break down boundaries and overcome distances between people. PFC’s primary focus is to record and film musicians performing in their natural environments and combine their talents and cultural power in innovative videos called Songs Around The World. From these videos they formed the Playing For Change Band—a tangible, traveling representation of their mission, featuring musicians met along their journey—and established the Playing For Change Foundation, a separate 501(c)3 nonprofit organization dedicated to building music and art schools for children around the world. Through these efforts, Playing For Change aims to create hope and inspiration for the future of the planet. For more information, please visit http://www.playingforchange.com.

About Cambria®

Cambria is the nation’s leading producer of American-made natural quartz surfaces. As a stain-resistant, nonabsorbent natural stone surface, Cambria is strong, safe, maintenance free and easy to care for. Headquartered in Le Sueur, Minnesota, Cambria is sold through an exclusive network of premium, independent specialty retail and trade partners that can be identified at CambriaUSA.com. #MyCambria

Learn more about our partnership with Playing For Change at CambriaUSA.com/PlayingForChange

CONTACT: J. Marie Jones Playing for Change 424-433-6996 [email protected] Eloise Goldman Cambria 952-944-1676 [email protected]