LOS ANGELES, Nov. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLBY) (“PLBY Group” or the “Company”), a leading pleasure and leisure lifestyle company and owner of Playboy, one of the most recognizable and iconic brands in the world, today announced that it will participate in an art auction hosted by Bonhams, one of the world’s largest and most renowned auctioneers, from November 8-17, 2023.

Bonhams will present a selection of original works of art from the Playboy Collection. Over the last 70 years, Playboy reflected the major world events and cultural shifts of the 20th and 21st Centuries, most notably defining the archetype of the international bon vivant. Playboy’s commitment to publishing original, provocative content grew its reputation as a cultural tastemaker, attracting Pulitzer prize-winning and internationally renowned writers to every issue. The works in this dedicated sale represent a celebration of storytelling.

For more information and to view the catalogue, click on this link here:

https://www.bonhams.com/auction/29542/selections-from-the-playboy-enterprises-collection/

About PLBY Group, Inc.

PLBY Group, Inc. is a global pleasure and leisure company connecting consumers with products, content, and experiences that help them lead more fulfilling lives. PLBY Group’s flagship consumer brand, Playboy, is one of the most recognizable brands in the world, with products and content available in approximately 180 countries. PLBY Group’s mission — to create a culture where all people can pursue pleasure — builds upon almost seven decades of creating groundbreaking media and hospitality experiences and fighting for cultural progress rooted in the core values of equality, freedom of expression and the idea that pleasure is a fundamental human right. Learn more at http://www.plbygroup.com.

About Bonhams

Bonhams, founded in 1793, is one of the world’s largest and most renowned auctioneers, offering fine art and collectables, motor cars and a luxury division, including jewelry, watches, wine and whisky. The main salerooms are in London, New York, Los Angeles, Paris and Hong Kong, with auctions also held in Knightsbridge, Edinburgh, and Sydney. With a worldwide network of offices and regional representatives in 22 countries, Bonhams offers advice and valuation services in 53 specialist areas. For a full list of forthcoming auctions, plus details of Bonhams specialist departments, please visit bonhams.com

Contact:

Investors: investors@plbygroup.com

Media: press@plbygroup.com