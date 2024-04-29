LOS ANGELES, April 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — PLBY Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: PLBY) (the “Company” or “PLBY Group”), a leading pleasure and leisure lifestyle company and owner of Playboy, one of the most recognizable and iconic brands in the world, will report first quarter 2024 financial results on Thursday, May 9, 2024, after the U.S. stock market closes.

The Company will publish a press release discussing the quarter, including remarks from the Company’s management, and then, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time, will host an analyst question and answer session, which will be webcast. This format allows the webcast to be conversational and more focused on top questions rather than on prepared remarks.

The press release and webcast will be accessible at https://www.plbygroup.com/investors.

