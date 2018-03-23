Plc Uutechnic Group Oyj: UUTECHNIC GROUP RECEIVED A REMARKABLE ORDER FOR COMPLETE DELIVERY TO NORWAY

PLC UUTECHNIC GROUP OYJ STOCK EXHANGE BULLETIN March 23, 2018 at 10:00

UUTECHNIC GROUP RECEIVED A REMARKABLE ORDER FOR COMPLETE DELIVERY TO NORWAY

Japrotek Oy Ab and Uutechnic Oy, subsidiaries of Uutechnic Group, have received an order from Borregaard AS, Norway for the delivery of 4 pcs 4000 m³ storage tanks including agitators. The order is the biggest one in Uutechnic Group’s history. Deliveries will take place during the last quarter of the year 2018. The value of this kind of delivery is 4 – 5 million euros.

Uusikaupunki March 23, 2018

PLC UUTECHNIC GROUP OYJ

The Board of Directors

Further information: Jouko Peräaho, CEO, +358 500 740808

Uutechnic Group is focused on improving the competitiveness of its customers by providing them advanced equipment technology and unique service concept worldwide. The product range includes agitators, different types of pressure vessels, process- and storage tanks, reactors and heat exchangers. Additionally, different types of long welded and machined axially symmetrical parts as rolls, cylinders, tubes and cones.

The main industries are hydrometallurgy, mining-, pulp and paper-, food-, fertilizer-, other chemical industries and environmental technology.

Uutechnic Group’s business consists of one segment, Process Solutions, which is divided into two business lines: Mixing Technology and Tanks & Rolls. Mixing Technology business line consists of Stelzer Rührtechnik Int. GmbH and Uutechnic Oy. Tanks & Rolls business line consists of Japrotek Oy Ab and AP-Tela Oy.