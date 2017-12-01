Pleas to flee, a desperate video: Inside Venezuela’s oil industry purge

CARACAS (Reuters) – Days before masked agents arrested him, family and friends pleaded with Eulogio Del Pino to flee, warning that he could be next among executives detained or pursued, one after another, in a mounting purge of Venezuela’s faltering oil industry.
