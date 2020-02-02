‘Please take my daughter’: Mother of girl with cancer pleads at virus blockade

Hours ticked by on Saturday as 50-year-old Lu Yuejin struggled to get past the police checkpoint on the bridge over the Yangtze river and out of Hubei province, which is on virtual lockdown as China scrambles to control a coronavirus outbreak.
