Pleated filters market to cross USD 19 bn by 2026, Says Global Market Insights, Inc.

The pleated filters market demand from commercial application is estimated to achieve 6% growth through 2026 driven by increasing usage in commercial spaces and office buildings to minimize indoor pollutants.

Selbyville, Delaware, Jan. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

Global Market Insights, Inc. has recently added a new report on Pleated Filters Market which estimates the global market valuation for pleated filters will cross US$ 19 billion by 2026. Rising industrialization and urbanization globally will escalate the demand for filtration products, thus fostering overall market growth.

According to this report, increasing awareness to reduce the number of air borne diseases will fuel pleated filters demand. Tightened occupational safety requirements are increasing the need for a contamination-free environment in the industrial sector. The product helps to reduce and filter fine particles and contaminants. Strict health & safety regulations to ensure employee safety will foster the demand of pleated filters.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/161

Some of the regional industry growth drivers are:

1 North America: Growing awareness for contamination free air owing to growing airborne diseases.

2 Europe: Growing contamination in food and beverage industry.

3 Asia Pacific: Increasing construction activities in region.

Oil filters are used to protect engine from contaminants like carbon, sand, and metal bits, by suspending them. It plays a vital part in protecting the engine from premature wear. The oil filter cleans the oil as it passes through the filter element or filtering media. The product protects oils from solid and dirt particles including dust, carbon deposits, abraded metal, and soot particles. Increasing product demand for maintaining engine’s efficiency will have a positive impact on market growth.

The GMI report forecasts , the market from commercial application is anticipated to witness gains of over 6% up to 2026 owing to increasing number of retail stores and supermarkets. The product is installed at commercial spaces and office buildings to minimize indoor pollutants. It helps to filter the potential allergens which may affect immune system of humans. Increasing number of commercial spaces and office buildings due to growing employment opportunities and consumer demand will spur pleated filters industry growth.

Regionally, North America pleated filters market is anticipated to witness growth over 4% by the end of 2026. Stringent regulations and norms issued by various organizations including EPA regarding the emission of pollutants and hazardous substances will escalate the demand for pollution controlling equipment, thereby driving market growth.

Some major findings of the pleated filters market report include:

Rising concerns towards environment along with growing industrialization and urbanization has boosted the demand for contaminants reducing products. This will support pleated filters market growth over the forecast period.

Increasing awareness for maintaining good air quality and reducing air pollution in order to minimize air borne diseases will foster product demand.

Market statistics for pleated filters market for industrial application was the highest and the sector is further anticipated to witness significant gains due to escalating industrial activities for manufacturing consumer goods.

Asia Pacific region acquired significant share in the global pleated filters market.

Make an inquiry for purchasing this report @ https://www.gminsights.com/inquiry-before-buying/161

Some of the key market players manufacturing pleated filters are Absolent Group, Koch Filter, Filtration Group, Camfil, Clarcor, Inc, Denso Corporation, Honeywell, Donaldson Company, and Spectrum Filtration Pvt. Ltd.

Partial chapters of report table of contents (TOC):

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Pleated filters industry 360⁰ synopsis, 2015 – 2026

2.1.1 Business trends

2.1.2 Regional trends

2.1.3 Product trends

2.1.3.1 Air Filters

2.1.3.1.1 Global air pleated filters market by product, (Million Units) (USD Million)

2.1.4 Application trends

Chapter 3 Pleated Filters Market Industry Insights

3.1 Industry segmentation

3.2 Industry landscape, 2015 – 2026

3.3 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.4 Vendor Matrix

3.4.1 Distribution channel analysis

3.4.1.1 Collaborations/Partnerships

3.4.1.2 Distributors

3.5 Regulatory landscape

3.5.1 U.S.

3.5.2 Europe

3.5.3 China

3.6 Raw material analysis

3.7 Technology landscape

3.8 Cost Structure Analysis

3.9 Pricing analysis

3.9.1 Pleated filter

3.10 Industry impact forces

3.10.1 Growth drivers

3.10.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.10.2.1 Availability of substitute products

3.11 Growth potential analysis, 2018

3.11.1 Emerging business model

3.11.1.1 Acquisition

3.11.1.2 New product launch

3.11.1.1 Technology Provider

3.12 Porter’s analysis

3.13 Company market share analysis, 2018

3.13.1 Strategy dashboard

3.14 PESTEL analysis

Browse our infographic @ https://www.gminsights.com/infographics/pleated-filters-market-size

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights, Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider; offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy and biotechnology.

CONTACT: Contact Us: Arun Hegde Corporate Sales, USA Global Market Insights, Inc. Phone: 1-302-846-7766 Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688 Email: [email protected]