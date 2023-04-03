Rise in demand for advanced photographic devices and smartphones with enhanced photography is driving the global plenoptic camera market value

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Transparency Market Research Inc. – The global plenoptic camera market was valued at US$ 1.3 Bn in 2022 and is estimated to reach US$ 2.8 Bn by 2031, expanding at a CAGR of 8.8% between 2023 and 2031. Expanding media and entertainment industry is anticipated to propel the global plenoptic camera market. Demand for dependable cameras is growing, as films of numerous genres are being made and appeal of wildlife photography has increased. These factors are expected to drive market demand during the forecast period.

Images, movies, and 3D pictures of the highest quality are produced with plenoptic cameras. Key manufacturers are working toward attaining both high resolution as well as traditional picture expression with less contrast. Demand for high focus photographs is rising owing to the expansion of the tourism industry and surge in popularity of adventure sports globally. Hence, usage of re-focusable and plenoptic cameras to take high-quality pictures is increasing.

Plenoptic cameras are excellent for taking pictures when focusing is a problem, as it is with surveillance cameras. These are also useful in taking pictures of objects that move quickly, such as racing cars, which move faster before the autofocus can capture. Plenoptic technology allows for development of a precise 3D model of a subject from a security camera feed.

Rise in popularity of computational photography is likely to have a favorable impact on the global market. This style of photography quickly captures the ideal shot while gathering data on the strength and direction of light rays as they move across a scene.

Key Findings of Market Report

Based on product type, the standard plenoptic camera segment is anticipated to dominate the global market between 2023 and 2031. This is due to the camera’s versatility in its range of functions. It is employed across a wide range of end-use applications, including travel and research industries.

Global Plenoptic Camera Market: Growth Drivers

Development of new products, such smartphone plenoptic camera systems, is projected to propel the market. Plenoptic camera technology, which incorporates optical imagery, sensor technology, as well as ultra-high speed imaging with MHz rate pulse burst laser system is anticipated to offer significant business opportunities in the global plenoptic camera market.

Increase in demand for training in professional photography, rise in consumer disposable income, and availability of sophisticated photography devices are anticipated to drive market development. Manufacturers of plenoptic camera are concentrating on product development and camera durability to expand and strengthen their global presence.

Usage of plenoptic cameras has increased in various industries due to emphasis on safety and efficiency. The global market is expected to expand at a high rate in the near future owing to growing popularity of e-commerce. Plenoptic camera manufacturers and suppliers are focusing on marketing their products on different e-commerce platforms to appeal to a broad range of consumers.

Global Plenoptic Camera Market: Regional Landscape

North America is anticipated to lead the global plenoptic camera market between 2023 and 2031. High per capita income and presence of several key companies are expected to drive industry growth in the region. These factors are expected to increase demand for plenoptic cameras in the media, defense, and healthcare industries in the region.

Global Plenoptic Camera Market: Key Players

Rebellion Photonics Inc.

Panasonic Corporation

Sony Corporation

Pelican Imaging Corp.

Apple Inc.

Raytrix GmbH

Global Plenoptic Camera Market: Segmentation

Product Type

Standard Plenoptic Camera

Focused Plenoptic Camera

Coded Aperture Camera

End-user

Industrial

Industrial Machine Vision

Autonomous Robotic Navigation

Medical Imaging

Military & Defense Imaging

3D Movie & Entertainment

Professional Photography

Others

Category

Wired

Wireless

Pricing

Low

Medium

High

Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

