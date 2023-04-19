[199+ Pages Report] The global pleurodynia treatment market size was valued at USD 128.57 million in 2022 and is expected to surpass USD 191.58 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.28% during the forecast period (2023- 2030), as highlighted in a report published by Zion Market Research. The key market players listed in the report are Roche Holding AG, Gilead Sciences, AbbVie, GlaxoSmithKline, Bristol Myers Squibb, Johnson & Johnson, Boehringer Ingelheim, Pfizer, Novartis, Takeda Pharmaceuticals, Merck & Co., Bayer, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, AstraZeneca, Amgen, Eli Lilly and Company, Sanofi, Daiichi Sankyo, Astellas Pharma, and others.

Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled "Pleurodynia Treatment Market By Causes (Coxsackievirus B, Coxsackievirus A, And Echovirus), By Complications (Meningitis, Tachycardia, Hepatitis, Pericarditis, Myocarditis, And Orchitis)), By Symptoms (Chest Pain, Cough, Fever, Sore Throat, Headache, And Muscular Aches & Pains), And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030"

"According to the latest research study, the demand of global Pleurodynia Treatment Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 128.57 million in 2022. The market is expected to grow above a CAGR of 5.28% and is anticipated to reach over USD 191.58 million by 2030."

The report analyses the pleurodynia treatment market’s drivers and restraints, as well as the impact they have on-demand throughout the projection period. In addition, the report examines global opportunities in the global market.

Pleurodynia Treatment Market Overview:

The pleurodynia treatment industry revolves around the production and use of drugs, therapies, and other treatment options that are used to manage the symptoms of pleurodynia which is also known as Bornholm disease. The condition is characterized by symptoms like fever, severe chest & abdominal pain, and muscle stiffness. It is caused by enteroviruses, such as Echovirus and Coxsackievirus B. Studies have shown that pleurodynia is self-restricted which means that it will cure on its own after some time.

However, cases with severe symptoms require additional medical care. Currently, the healthcare sector does not have any accurate cure for the condition since there are no US Food & Drugs Administration (FDA)-approved drugs for the treatment. However, several antiviral drugs and other therapies may be used to manage the symptoms of the condition. The industry revolves around companies and organizations involved in the development, production, and distribution of these treatments along with healthcare professionals.

Report Scope:

Report Attributes Report Details Report Name Pleurodynia Treatment Market Research Report Market Size in 2022 USD 128.57 Million Market Forecast in 2030 USD 191.58 Million Growth Rate CAGR of 5.28% Number of Pages 199 Key Companies Covered Roche Holding AG, Gilead Sciences, AbbVie, GlaxoSmithKline, Bristol Myers Squibb, Johnson & Johnson, Boehringer Ingelheim, Pfizer, Novartis, Takeda Pharmaceuticals, Merck & Co., Bayer, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, AstraZeneca, Amgen, Eli Lilly and Company, Sanofi, Daiichi Sankyo, and Astellas Pharma. Segments Covered By Causes, By Complications, By Symptoms, And By Region Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America, Middle East, and Africa (MEA) Base Year 2022 Historical Year 2016 to 2020 Forecast Year 2023 – 2030

Key Insights from Primary Research

As per the analysis, the pleurodynia treatment market share is likely to grow above a CAGR of around 5.28% between 2023 and 2030.

The Pleurodynia Treatment market size was worth around US$ 128.57 million in 2022 and is estimated to hit approximately US$ 191.58 million by 2030. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

and is estimated to hit approximately . Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate. The pleurodynia treatment market is projected to grow at a significant rate due to the growing prevalence of the condition

Based on symptoms segmentation, chest pain was predicted to show maximum market share in the year 2022

Based on causes segmentation, Coxsackievirus B was the leading cause in 2022

On the basis of region, North America was the leading revenue generator in 2022

Industry Dynamics:

Growth Drivers

Growing prevalence of the condition to propel market growth

The global pleurodynia treatment market is projected to grow owing to increasing awareness about the condition. The industry is relatively new and the symptoms of pleurodynia can be easily associated with other conditions since the symptoms are very common. However, the growing number of cases has led to the government and healthcare industry undertaking several initiatives targeting the generation of mass awareness related to the condition and the treatment methods that can be used. Furthermore, the healthcare sector is also investing in various research activities to understand the virus and develop novel drugs and therapies that can provide accurate care.

The pleurodynia treatment industry may also benefit from the overall growing investments in healthcare infrastructure witnessed across the globe. Countries are investing in deploying more effective treatment solutions due to increased pressure caused by growing expectations and demand from patients for adequate care. In addition to this, advances in technology are expected to drive the development of new treatments for pleurodynia. For instance, the use of artificial intelligence and machine learning could help to identify new drug targets and develop more effective treatments.

Restraints

Availability of only limited treatment options

One of the key drawbacks in the industry is the availability of only limited treatment options. Currently, there are no remedies for treating the condition from its root. The medicines available in the pleurodynia treatment market only assist in managing the associated symptoms or pain relief. The patient may have to deal with the condition on their own and wait for it to subside in case of an absolute lack of access to medical care. This is further affected by the lack of adequate awareness amongst the population and healthcare professionals, especially in emerging economies.

Opportunities & Challenges

The growing investment toward novel therapies may prove growth opportunities while the regulatory challenges could restrict market expansion.

Pleurodynia Treatment Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global pleurodynia treatment market is segmented based on causes, complications, symptoms, and region.

Based on causes, the global market segments are Coxsackievirus B, Coxsackievirus A, and echovirus. In 2022, the industry witnessed the highest growth in the Coxsackievirus B segment since it is considered the largest cause of the condition. Various studies have indicated that more than 90% of the cases of pleurodynia are caused by Coxsackievirus B while the rest of the two reasons remain relatively low in terms of leading cause. The virus is a member of the enterovirus family and exists alongside Coxsackievirus A and Echovirus. It can be easily transmitted through close contact with an infected patient or from contaminated food or water, and surfaces. The infected patient may suffer from various symptoms including fever, headache, muscle aches, and respiratory concerns.

Based on complications, the pleurodynia treatment industry divisions are meningitis, tachycardia, hepatitis, pericarditis, myocarditis, and orchitis. In 2022, the industry witnessed the highest growth in the pericarditis and myocarditis segments. The former refers to the inflammation of the heart-surrounding sac whereas the latter is the inflammation of the heart muscle itself. The complications include symptoms like chest pain and heart failure and can be serious if not handled with precaution. The rest of the complications like meningitis, tachycardia, hepatitis, and orchitis are not very common but it is important to note that every patient’s case history is different from the rest.

Based on symptoms, the global market divisions are chest pain, cough, fever, sore throat, headache, and muscular aches & pain.

Browse Complete Report Here | Pleurodynia Treatment Market By Causes, By Complications, By Symptoms, and By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030

Regional Analysis:

North America to lead with the highest growth rate

North America is anticipated to lead the global pleurodynia treatment market due to the high incidence rate of the condition and the presence of well-established healthcare infrastructure. In addition to this, the increasing investment in R&D activities and the presence of major pharmaceutical companies in the region are expected to drive regional market growth. Europe is also expected to be a significant market for pleurodynia treatment due to the increasing prevalence of the condition in the region.

The presence of favorable government policies and reimbursement schemes, as well as the increasing investment in healthcare infrastructure. Growth in Asia-Pacific may be driven due to the presence of a large patient pool, increasing healthcare spending, and the rising adoption of advanced healthcare technologies.

Competitive Players:

The report contains qualitative and quantitative research on the global pleurodynia treatment market, as well as detailed insights and development strategies employed by the leading competitors.

Some of the main players in the global pleurodynia treatment market include;

Roche Holding AG

Gilead Sciences

AbbVie

GlaxoSmithKline

Bristol Myers Squibb

Johnson & Johnson

Boehringer Ingelheim

Pfizer

Novartis

Takeda Pharmaceuticals

Merck & Co.

Bayer

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Recent Industry Developments:

In January 2023, verywellhealth, an online award-winning site that provides fact-based and credible information on various aspects of health-related conditions, claimed that although there is no specific treatment for the condition, patients can use nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs like ibuprofen (Advil) to reduce pleurodynia-related pain. They also suggested that the application of warm packs on the affected area may also help relieve pain

In April 2022, a study published on the Frontiers site claimed that ethyl 3-hydroxy hexanoate (EHX) which is a volatile compound found in food additives and fruits can be a potential compound working against Coxsackievirus B infections. The study also suggested that the use of EHX can be considered a safe therapeutic option during the treatment process

The global pleurodynia treatment market is segmented as follows:

By Causes

Coxsackievirus B

Coxsackievirus A

Echovirus

By Complications

Meningitis

Tachycardia

Hepatitis

Pericarditis

Myocarditis

Orchitis

By Symptoms

Chest Pain

Cough

Fever

Sore Throat

Headache

Muscular Aches & Pains

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia Rest of Southeast Asia

The Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Key questions answered in this report:

What is the size of the pleurodynia treatment market and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the pleurodynia treatment market forward?

What are the pleurodynia treatment Industry’s top companies?

What are the different categories that the pleurodynia treatment Market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do essential players play?

What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the pleurodynia treatment market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Size, Trends, & Forecast by Revenue | 2023−2030

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Causes, Complications, Symptoms, and Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

