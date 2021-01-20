Plexus Announces Fiscal First Quarter Financial Results

Fiscal first quarter 2021 revenue of $830 million

GAAP diluted EPS of $1.23

Initiates fiscal second quarter 2021 revenue guidance of $860 to $900 million with GAAP diluted EPS of $1.17 to $1.32

NEENAH, Wis., Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Plexus (NASDAQ: PLXS) today announced financial results for our fiscal first quarter ended January 2, 2021, and guidance for our fiscal second quarter ending April 3, 2021.

Three Months Ended Jan 2, 2021 Jan 2, 2021 Apr 3, 2021 Q1F21 Results Q1F21 Guidance Q2F21 Guidance Summary GAAP Items Revenue (in millions) $830 $810 to $850 $860 to $900 Operating margin 5.6% 4.9% to 5.3% 5.0% to 5.5% Diluted EPS (1) $1.23 $1.02 to $1.17 $1.17 to $1.32 Summary Non-GAAP Items (2) Return on invested capital (ROIC) 16.3% Economic return 8.2% (1) Includes stock-based compensation expense of $0.18 for Q1F21 results, $0.19 for Q1F21 guidance and $0.22 for Q2F21 guidance. (2) Refer to Non-GAAP Supplemental Information in Tables 1 and 2 for non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to GAAP.

Fiscal First Quarter 2021 Information

Won 35 manufacturing programs during the quarter representing $223 million in annualized revenue when fully ramped into production

Trailing four quarter wins total a record $1 billion in annualized revenue when fully ramped into production

Purchased $22.8 million of our shares at an average price of $74.16 per share under our existing share repurchase programs. There remains $82.6 million outstanding of the $100 million that was authorized under the fiscal 2021 program.

Todd Kelsey, President and CEO, commented, “Our operations achieved strong results in the fiscal first quarter. We expanded GAAP operating margin to 5.6% through our focus on productivity improvements and expense management along with solid performance from our Engineering Solutions team. This operating margin represents the third consecutive quarter in excess of 5.0%. Revenue of $830 million was in line with our expectations and at the midpoint of our guidance. Through this combination, we delivered GAAP diluted earnings per share of $1.23, which was well above the top end of our guidance range.”

Mr. Kelsey continued, “Our go-to-market team’s sustained focus on leveraging our exceptional execution to drive new business development opportunities produced strong results again this past quarter. Within the fiscal first quarter, Plexus won 35 new programs including a meaningful number of new customer engagements. These wins represent $223 million in annualized revenue when fully ramped into production and contribute to our trailing four quarter wins total of a record $1.0 billion. In addition, we expanded Plexus’ funnel of qualified manufacturing opportunities by nearly $600 million from the prior quarter to a record $3.3 billion. This healthy rate of new program wins and the considerable expansion in the funnel of qualified opportunities should position us well to achieve our 9% to 12% revenue CAGR goal over the longer term.”

Patrick Jermain, Executive Vice President and CFO, commented, “With our exceptional operating performance, we delivered return on invested capital of 16.3%, sequentially improved by 230 basis points and the highest return delivered in more than three years. This result generated economic return of 820 basis points above our weighted average cost of capital, creating substantial shareholder value. Further, we continue to maintain a solid balance sheet. We ended the quarter with cash in excess of $350 million and no outstanding borrowing under our revolving credit facility while investing in working capital, capital expenditures and our share repurchase program. We reconfirm our fiscal 2021 expectation for free cash flow of approximately $100 million.”

Mr. Kelsey concluded, “We anticipate a robust fiscal second quarter due to expected increases in medical equipment demand, recent strengthening in our Industrial Sector and sustained operational excellence. We are guiding revenue of $860 to $900 million, GAAP operating margin in the range of 5.0% to 5.5% and GAAP diluted earnings per share of $1.17 to $1.32. Our guidance assumes that COVID-19 will not materially impact end markets or our operations beyond what has already occurred. Long-term visibility into end markets remains limited, yet our history of strong execution provides the opportunity to continue to capture potential upside demand that may arise. Looking to the second half of fiscal 2021, while we currently anticipate revenue relatively consistent with the fiscal second quarter guidance and operating margin to moderate from the fiscal first quarter result, we believe Plexus is positioned to drive strong EPS growth for fiscal 2021.”

Quarterly Comparison Three Months Ended (in thousands, except EPS) Jan 2, 2021 Oct 3, 2020 Jan 4, 2020 Revenue $ 830,355 $ 913,227 $ 852,409 Gross profit 79,277 89,190 79,190 Operating income 46,866 50,376 39,934 Net income 36,199 37,705 31,006 Diluted EPS 1.23 1.26 1.03 Adjusted net income (1) 36,199 37,705 30,192 Adjusted diluted EPS (1) 1.23 1.26 1.00 Gross margin 9.5 % 9.8 % 9.3 % Operating margin 5.6 % 5.5 % 4.7 % ROIC (1) 16.3 % 14.0 % 14.7 % Economic return (1) 8.2 % 5.2 % 5.9 % (1) Refer to Non-GAAP Supplemental Information in Tables 1 and 2 for non-GAAP financial measures discussed and/or disclosed in this release, such as adjusted net income, adjusted diluted EPS, ROIC and economic return, and a reconciliation of these measures to GAAP.

Business Segment and Market Sector Revenue

Plexus measures operational performance and allocates resources on a geographic segment basis. Plexus also reports revenue based on the market sector breakout set forth in the table below, which reflects Plexus’ market sector focused strategy. Top 10 customers comprised 55% of revenue during the fiscal first quarter of 2021, down one percentage point from the fiscal fourth quarter of 2020.

Business Segments ($ in millions) Three Months Ended Jan 2, 2021 Oct 3, 2020 Jan 4, 2020 Americas $ 327 $ 334 $ 353 Asia-Pacific 451 503 451 Europe, Middle East, and Africa 79 99 85 Elimination of inter-segment sales (27 ) (23 ) (37 ) Total Revenue $ 830 $ 913 $ 852

Market Sectors ($ in millions) Three Months Ended Jan 2, 2021 Oct 3, 2020 Jan 4, 2020 Industrial (1) $ 378 46 % $ 427 46 % $ 368 43 % Healthcare/Life Sciences 319 38 % 345 38 % 312 37 % Aerospace/Defense 133 16 % 141 16 % 172 20 % Total Revenue $ 830 $ 913 $ 852 (1) During the three months ended January 2, 2021, Plexus consolidated the previously reported Industrial/Commercial and Communications market sectors to form the Industrial market sector. Prior period amounts have been reclassified to conform to the current period presentation.

Non-GAAP Supplemental Information

Plexus provides non-GAAP supplemental information, such as ROIC, economic return, and free cash flow, because such measures are used for internal management goals and decision making, and because they provide management and investors with additional insight into financial performance. In addition, management uses these and other non-GAAP measures, such as adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted net income and adjusted diluted EPS, to provide a better understanding of core performance for purposes of period-to-period comparisons. Plexus believes that these measures are also useful to investors because they provide further insight by eliminating the effect of non-recurring items that are not reflective of continuing operations. For a full reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to comparable GAAP measures, please refer to the attached Non-GAAP Supplemental Information Tables.

ROIC and Economic Return

ROIC for the fiscal first quarter was 16.3%. Plexus defines ROIC as tax-effected annualized adjusted operating income divided by average invested capital over a two-quarter period for the fiscal first quarter. Invested capital is defined as equity plus debt and operating lease obligations, less cash and cash equivalents. Plexus’ weighted average cost of capital for fiscal 2021 is 8.1%. ROIC for the fiscal first quarter less Plexus’ weighted average cost of capital resulted in an economic return of 8.2%.

Free Cash Flow

Plexus defines free cash flow as cash flows provided by operations less capital expenditures. For the three months ended January 2, 2021, cash flows provided by operations was $6.7 million, less capital expenditures of $15.9 million, resulting in negative free cash flow of $9.2 million.

Cash Cycle Days Three Months Ended Jan 2, 2021 Oct 3, 2020 Jan 4, 2020 Days in Accounts Receivable 53 48 49 Days in Contract Assets 12 11 12 Days in Inventory 93 85 87 Days in Accounts Payable (59) (57) (61) Days in Cash Deposits (19) (18) (16) Annualized Cash Cycle * 80 69 71 * We calculate cash cycle as the sum of days in accounts receivable, days in contract assets and days in inventory, less days in accounts payable and days in cash deposits.

About Plexus

Since 1979, Plexus has been partnering with companies to create the products that build a better world. We are a team of approximately 19,000 individuals who are dedicated to providing global Design and Development, Supply Chain Solutions, New Product Introduction, Manufacturing, and Aftermarket Services. Plexus is a global leader that specializes in serving customers in industries with highly complex products and demanding regulatory environments. Plexus delivers customer service excellence to leading global companies by providing innovative, comprehensive solutions throughout the product’s lifecycle. For more information about Plexus, visit our website at www.plexus.com.

PLEXUS CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Jan 2, Jan 4, 2021 2020 Net sales $ 830,355 $ 852,409 Cost of sales 751,078 773,219 Gross profit 79,277 79,190 Selling and administrative expenses 32,411 39,256 Operating income 46,866 39,934 Other income (expense): Interest expense (4,086 ) (4,132 ) Interest income 374 645 Miscellaneous, net (1,518 ) (2,173 ) Income before income taxes 41,636 34,274 Income tax expense 5,437 3,268 Net income $ 36,199 $ 31,006 Earnings per share: Basic $ 1.25 $ 1.06 Diluted $ 1.23 $ 1.03 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 28,861 29,147 Diluted 29,539 30,065

PLEXUS CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Jan 2, Oct 3, 2021 2020 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 356,724 $ 385,807 Restricted cash 209 2,087 Accounts receivable 484,672 482,086 Contract assets 113,225 113,946 Inventories 764,322 763,461 Prepaid expenses and other 39,194 31,772 Total current assets 1,758,346 1,779,159 Property, plant and equipment, net 381,612 383,661 Operating lease right-of-use assets 71,296 69,879 Deferred income taxes 21,446 21,422 Other 39,358 35,727 Total non-current assets 513,712 510,689 Total assets $ 2,272,058 $ 2,289,848 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Current portion of long-term debt and finance lease obligations $ 148,408 $ 146,829 Accounts payable 488,969 516,297 Customer deposits 155,911 159,972 Accrued salaries and wages 60,332 76,927 Other accrued liabilities 101,836 103,492 Total current liabilities 955,456 1,003,517 Long-term debt and finance lease obligations, net of current portion 188,148 187,975 Accrued income taxes payable 53,618 53,899 Long-term operating lease liabilities 37,052 36,779 Deferred income taxes 6,596 6,433 Other liabilities 24,229 23,765 Total non-current liabilities 309,643 308,851 Total liabilities 1,265,099 1,312,368 Shareholders’ equity: Common stock, $.01 par value, 200,000 shares authorized, 53,596 and 53,525 shares issued, respectively, and 28,766 and 29,002 shares outstanding, respectively 536 535 Additional paid-in-capital 624,859 621,564 Common stock held in treasury, at cost, 24,830 and 24,523, respectively (957,410 ) (934,639 ) Retained earnings 1,331,278 1,295,079 Accumulated other comprehensive loss 7,696 (5,059 ) Total shareholders’ equity 1,006,959 977,480 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 2,272,058 $ 2,289,848

PLEXUS CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES NON-GAAP SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION Table 1 (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Jan 2, Oct 3, Jan 4, 2021 2020 2020 Operating income, as reported $ 46,866 $ 50,376 $ 39,934 Operating margin, as reported 5.6 % 5.5 % 4.7 % Net income, as reported $ 36,199 $ 37,705 $ 31,006 Non-GAAP adjustments: Special tax impacts (1) — — (814 ) Adjusted net income $ 36,199 $ 37,705 $ 30,192 Diluted earnings per share, as reported $ 1.23 $ 1.26 $ 1.03 Non-GAAP per share adjustments: Special tax impacts (1) — — (0.03 ) Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 1.23 $ 1.26 $ 1.00 (1) During the three months ended January 4, 2020, there were $1.9M in tax benefits related to US foreign tax credit regulations issued during the quarter, partially offset by $1.1M of tax expense as a result of special tax items.



PLEXUS CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES NON-GAAP SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION Table 2 (in thousands) (unaudited) ROIC and Economic Return Calculations Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended Three Months Ended Jan 2, Oct 3, Jan 4, 2021 2020 2020 Operating income, as reported $ 46,866 $ 153,372 $ 39,934 Restructuring and impairment charges + — + 6,003 + — Adjusted operating income $ 46,866 $ 159,375 $ 39,934 x 4 x 4 Adjusted annualized operating income $ 187,464 $ 159,375 $ 159,736 Adjusted effective tax rate x 13 % x 14 % x 13 % Tax impact 24,370 22,313 20,766 Adjusted operating income (tax effected) $ 163,094 $ 137,062 $ 138,970 Average invested capital ÷ $ 1,002,087 ÷ $ 978,939 ÷ $ 942,793 ROIC 16.3 % 14.0 % 14.7 % Weighted average cost of capital – 8.1 % – 8.8 % – 8.8 % Economic return 8.2 % 5.2 % 5.9 %

Three Months Ended Average Invested Capital Jan 2, Oct 3, Jul 4, Apr 4, Jan 4, Sept 28, Calculations 2021 2020 2020 2020 2020 2019 Equity $ 1,006,959 $ 977,480 $ 944,821 $ 892,558 $ 908,372 $ 865,576 Plus: Debt and finance lease obligations – current 148,408 146,829 145,993 107,880 67,847 100,702 Operating lease obligations – current (1) (2) 9,351 7,724 8,061 8,546 9,185 — Debt and finance lease obligations – long-term 188,148 187,975 188,626 186,327 186,827 187,278 Operating lease obligations – long-term (2) 37,052 36,779 38,077 39,617 36,473 — Less: Cash and cash equivalents (356,724 ) (385,807 ) (296,545 ) (225,830 ) (252,914 ) (223,761 ) $ 1,033,194 $ 970,980 $ 1,029,033 $ 1,009,098 $ 955,790 $ 929,795