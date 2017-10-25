Plexus Announces Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2017 Financial Results

Fiscal fourth quarter 2017 record revenue of $670 million

GAAP diluted EPS of $0.84

Initiates fiscal first quarter 2018 revenue guidance of $665 to $705 million with GAAP diluted EPS of $0.75 to $0.85

NEENAH, Wis., Oct. 25, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) today announced financial results for its fiscal fourth quarter ended September 30, 2017, and guidance for its fiscal first quarter ending December 30, 2017.

Three Months Ended Sept 30, 2017 Sept 30, 2017 Dec 30, 2017 Q4F17 Results Q4F17 Guidance Q1F18 Guidance Summary GAAP Items Revenue (in millions) $670 $660 to $700 $665 to $705 Operating margin 5.1% 4.7% to 5.1% 4.6% to 5.0% Diluted EPS (1) $0.84 $0.77 to $0.87 $0.75 to $0.85 Summary Non-GAAP Items (2) Return on invested capital (ROIC) 16.2% Economic Return 5.7% (1) Includes stock-based compensation expense of $0.14 for Q4F17 results and $0.11 for Q1F18 guidance.

(2) Refer to Non-GAAP Supplemental Information in Tables 1 and 2 for non-GAAP financial measures discussed in this release, such as ROIC and Economic Return, and a reconciliation of these measures to GAAP.



Fiscal Fourth Quarter 2017 Information

Won 34 manufacturing programs during the quarter representing approximately $172 million in annualized revenue when fully ramped into production

Trailing four quarter wins total approximately $811 million in annualized revenue when fully ramped into production

Purchased $10.3 million of our shares at an average price of $51.98 per share

Fiscal Year 2017 Information

Revenue: $2.5 billion

GAAP diluted EPS: $3.24, up 45% from fiscal 2016

ROIC: 16.2%, delivering an economic return of 570 basis points above our weighted average cost of capital

Purchased $34.1 million of our shares at an average price of $52.08 per share

Todd Kelsey, President and CEO, commented, “I am pleased with our fiscal 2017 operating performance. We finished the full year with record GAAP operating profit of $130 million, achieving operating margin of 5.1%. Further, we finished the fiscal fourth quarter with record revenue of $670 million, representing an 8% sequential increase from the fiscal third quarter. Strong operating performance, coupled with the increase in revenue, resulted in fiscal fourth quarter GAAP diluted EPS of $0.84. The fiscal fourth quarter was the sixth consecutive quarter in which we met or exceeded our 4.7% to 5.0% operating margin target range.”

Patrick Jermain, Senior Vice President and CFO, commented, “The increase in fiscal fourth quarter revenue and improvements in our inventory management contributed to an 8 day sequential improvement in our fiscal fourth quarter cash cycle days. In fiscal 2017, we delivered return on invested capital of 16.2%. This equates to an economic return of 570 basis points above our weighted average cost of capital of 10.5%, our best annual result in more than 10 years. Further, we increased our annual free cash flow by approximately 37% in fiscal 2017, delivering approximately $133 million.”

Mr. Kelsey concluded, “Looking ahead to fiscal 2018, we anticipate leveraging our recent strong wins momentum and robust funnel of qualified opportunities to achieve meaningful revenue growth. In our fiscal first quarter of 2018, strength in our Industrial/Commercial and Communications market sectors are expected to offset modest weakening within our Aerospace/Defense market sector. As a result, we are guiding fiscal first quarter 2018 revenue in the range of $665 million to $705 million. At this level of revenue, we expect GAAP diluted EPS in the range of $0.75 to $0.85 as we continue to invest in new program ramps.”

Quarterly & Annual Comparison Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended Sept 30, 2017 Jul 1, 2017 Oct 1, 2016 Sept 30, 2017 Oct 1, 2016 (in thousands, except EPS) Q4F17 Q3F17 Q4F16 F17 F16 Revenue $ 669,852 $ 618,832 $ 653,064 $ 2,528,052 $ 2,556,004 Gross profit 66,514 61,185 61,530 255,855 227,359 Operating income 33,965 29,469 23,651 129,908 99,439 Net income 29,009 25,579 19,093 112,062 76,427 Diluted EPS $ 0.84 $ 0.74 $ 0.56 $ 3.24 $ 2.24 Adjusted net income* 29,009 25,579 28,261 112,062 90,824 Adjusted diluted EPS* $ 0.84 $ 0.74 $ 0.82 $ 3.24 $ 2.66 Gross margin 9.9 % 9.9 % 9.4 % 10.1 % 8.9 % Adjusted gross margin** 9.9 % 9.9 % 9.9 % 10.1 % 9.0 % Operating margin 5.1 % 4.8 % 3.6 % 5.1 % 3.9 % Adjusted operating margin* 5.1 % 4.8 % 5.1 % 5.1 % 4.5 % ROIC* 16.2 % 16.1 % 13.8 % 16.2 % 13.8 % Economic Return* 5.7 % 5.6 % 2.8 % 5.7 % 2.8 % *Refer to Non-GAAP Supplemental Information Tables 1 and 2 for a reconciliation to GAAP measures. **A Non-GAAP measure that excludes $2.9 million of primarily inventory losses sustained from a typhoon that impacted the Company’s manufacturing facilities in Xiamen, China in Q4F16 that were recorded in cost of sales in the accompanying Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations.

Business Segment and Market Sector Revenue

The Company measures operational performance and allocates resources on a geographic segment basis. Plexus also reports revenue based on the market sector breakout set forth in the table below, which reflects the Company’s global market sector focused business development strategy. Top 10 customers comprised 55% of revenue during the fiscal fourth quarter, up one percentage point from the fiscal third quarter of 2017, and 56% of revenue during fiscal year 2017, down three percentage points from the prior fiscal year.

Business Segments ($ in millions) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended Sept 30, 2017 Oct 1, 2016 Sept 30, 2017 Oct 1, 2016 Americas $ 314 $ 334 $ 1,166 $ 1,329 Asia-Pacific 334 299 1,279 1,162 Europe, Middle East, and Africa 55 44 193 170 Elimination of inter-segment sales (33) (24) (110) (105) Total Revenue $ 670 $ 653 $ 2,528 $ 2,556

Market Sectors ($ in millions) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended Sept 30, 2017

Q4F17 Jul 1, 2017

Q3F17 Oct 1, 2016

Q4F16 Sept 30, 2017

F17 Oct 1, 2016

F16 Healthcare/Life Sciences $ 233 35 % $ 210 34 % $ 192 29 % $ 859 34 % $ 780 31 % Industrial/Commercial 189 28 % 201 32 % 231 35 % 788 31 % 774 30 % Communications 140 21 % 99 16 % 128 20 % 478 19 % 597 23 % Aerospace/Defense* 108 16 % 109 18 % 102 16 % 403 16 % 405 16 % Total Revenue $ 670 $ 619 $ 653 $ 2,528 $ 2,556

*Formerly known as Defense/Security/Aerospace

Non-GAAP Supplemental Information

Plexus provides non-GAAP supplemental information, such as ROIC, Economic Return, and free cash flow, because such measures are used for internal management goals and decision making, and because they provide management and investors additional insight into financial performance. In addition, management uses these and other non-GAAP measures, such as adjusted net income, adjusted gross margin and adjusted operating margin, to provide a better understanding of core performance for purposes of period-to-period comparisons. Plexus believes that these measures are also useful to investors because they provide further insight by eliminating the effect of items that are not reflective of continuing operations. For a full reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to comparable GAAP measures, please refer to Non-GAAP Supplemental Information and the attached Non-GAAP Supplemental Information Tables.

ROIC and Economic Return

ROIC for each of fiscal 2017 and the fiscal fourth quarter was 16.2%. The Company defines ROIC as tax-effected annualized adjusted operating income divided by average invested capital over a five-quarter period for the fourth quarter. Invested capital is defined as equity plus debt, less cash and cash equivalents. The Company’s weighted average cost of capital for fiscal 2017 was 10.5%. ROIC for each of fiscal 2017 and the fiscal fourth quarter less the Company’s weighted average cost of capital resulted in an economic return of 5.7%.

Free Cash Flow Calculation

The Company defines free cash flow as cash flows provided by operations less capital expenditures. For the three months ended September 30, 2017, cash flows provided by operations was $49.8 million, less capital expenditures of $14.1 million, resulting in free cash flow of $35.7 million. For the twelve months ended September 30, 2017, cash flows provided by operations was $171.7 million, less capital expenditures of $38.5 million, resulting in free cash flow of $133.2 million.

Cash Cycle Days Three Months Ended Sept 30, 2017

Q4F17 Jul 1, 2017

Q3F17 Oct 1, 2016

Q4F16 Days in Accounts Receivable 50 47 58 Days in Inventory 99 107 87 Days in Accounts Payable (63) (65) (61) Days in Cash Deposits (16) (13) (13) Annualized Cash Cycle* 70 76 71 *We calculate cash cycle as the sum of days in accounts receivable and days in inventory, less days in accounts payable and days in cash deposits.

PLEXUS CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended Sept 30, Oct 1, Sept 30, Oct 1, 2017 2016 2017 2016 Net sales $ 669,852 $ 653,064 $ 2,528,052 $ 2,556,004 Cost of sales 603,338 591,534 2,272,197 2,328,645 Gross profit 66,514 61,530 255,855 227,359 Selling and administrative expenses 32,549 36,074 125,947 120,886 Restructuring and other charges — 1,805 — 7,034 Operating income 33,965 23,651 129,908 99,439 Other income (expense): Interest expense (3,748 ) (3,790 ) (13,578 ) (14,635 ) Interest income 1,487 1,161 5,042 4,242 Miscellaneous (697 ) 799 451 (1,652 ) Income before income taxes 31,007 21,821 121,823 87,394 Income tax expense 1,998 2,728 9,761 10,967 Net income $ 29,009 $ 19,093 $ 112,062 $ 76,427 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.86 $ 0.57 $ 3.33 $ 2.29 Diluted $ 0.84 $ 0.56 $ 3.24 $ 2.24 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 33,541 33,455 33,612 33,374 Diluted 34,482 34,335 34,553 34,098

PLEXUS CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Sept 30, Oct 1, 2017 2016 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 568,860 $ 432,964 Restricted cash 394 — Accounts receivable 365,513 416,888 Inventories 654,642 564,131 Prepaid expenses and other 28,046 19,364 Total current assets 1,617,455 1,433,347 Property, plant and equipment, net 314,665 291,225 Deferred income taxes 5,292 4,834 Other 38,770 36,413 Total non-current assets 358,727 332,472 Total assets $ 1,976,182 $ 1,765,819 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Current portion of long-term debt and capital lease obligations $ 286,934 $ 78,507 Accounts payable 413,999 397,200 Customer deposits 107,837 84,637 Accrued salaries and wages 49,376 41,806 Other accrued liabilities 49,445 48,286 Total current liabilities 907,591 650,436 Long-term debt and capital lease obligations, net of current portion 26,173 184,002 Other liabilities 16,479 14,584 Total non-current liabilities 42,652 198,586 Total liabilities 950,243 849,022 Shareholders’ equity: Common stock, $.01 par value, 200,000 shares authorized, 51,934 and 51,272 shares issued, respectively, and 33,464 and 33,457 shares outstanding, respectively 519 513 Additional paid-in-capital 555,297 530,647 Common stock held in treasury, at cost, 18,470 and 17,815, respectively (574,104 ) (539,968 ) Retained earnings 1,049,206 937,144 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (4,979 ) (11,539 ) Total shareholders’ equity 1,025,939 916,797 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 1,976,182 $ 1,765,819

PLEXUS CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES NON-GAAP SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION Table 1 (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended Sept 30, Jul 1, Oct 1, Sept 30, Oct 1, 2017 2017 2016 2017 2016 Operating income, as reported $ 33,965 $ 29,469 $ 23,651 $ 129,908 $ 99,439 Operating margin, as reported 5.1 % 4.8 % 3.6 % 5.1 % 3.9 % Non-GAAP adjustments: Typhoon-related losses (1) — — 2,871 — 2,871 Accelerated stock-based compensation expense (2) — — 5,210 — 5,210 Restructuring and other charges* — — 1,805 — 7,034 Adjusted operating income $ 33,965 $ 29,469 $ 33,537 $ 129,908 $ 114,554 Adjusted operating margin 5.1 % 4.8 % 5.1 % 5.1 % 4.5 % Net income $ 29,009 $ 25,579 $ 19,093 $ 112,062 $ 76,427 Non-GAAP adjustments: Typhoon-related losses (1) — — 2,871 — 2,871 Related tax impact — — (718 ) — (718 ) Accelerated stock-based compensation expense (2) — — 5,210 — 5,210 Restructuring and other charges* — — 1,805 — 7,034 Adjusted net income $ 29,009 $ 25,579 $ 28,261 $ 112,062 $ 90,824 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.84 $ 0.74 $ 0.56 $ 3.24 $ 2.24 Non-GAAP adjustments: Typhoon-related losses (1) — — 0.08 — 0.08 Related tax impact — — (0.02 ) — (0.02 ) Accelerated stock-based compensation expense (2) — — 0.15 — 0.15 Restructuring and other charges* — — 0.05 — 0.21 Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 0.84 $ 0.74 $ 0.82 $ 3.24 $ 2.66 *Summary of restructuring and other charges Employee termination and severance costs $ — $ — $ 565 $ — $ 5,255 Other exit costs — — 460 — 999 Loss on sale leaseback of building — — 780 — 780 Total restructuring and other charges $ — $ — $ 1,805 $ — $ 7,034 (1) During Q4F16 $2.9 million of charges were recorded in cost of sales in the accompanying Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations; these charges resulted primarily from inventory losses sustained from a typhoon that impacted the Company’s manufacturing facilities in Xiamen, China.

(2) During Q4F16 $5.2 million of accelerated stock-based compensation expense was recorded in selling and administrative expenses in the accompanying Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations pursuant to the retirement agreement with the Company’s former Chief Executive Officer.



PLEXUS CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES NON-GAAP SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION Table 2 (in thousands) (unaudited) ROIC and Economic Return Calculations Twelve Months Ended Nine Months Ended Twelve Months Ended Sept 30, Jul 1, Oct 1, 2017 2017 2016 Operating income $ 129,908 $ 95,943 $ 99,439 Typhoon-related losses + — + — + 2,871 Accelerated stock-based compensation expense + — + — + 5,210 Restructuring and other charges + — + — + 7,034 Adjusted operating income $ 129,908 $ 95,943 $ 114,554 ÷ 3 $ 31,981 x 4 Adjusted annualized operating income $ 129,908 $ 127,924 $ 114,554 Tax rate x 8 % x 8 % x 11 % Tax impact 10,393 10,234 12,601 Adjusted operating income (tax effected) $ 119,515 $ 117,690 $ 101,953 Average invested capital ÷ $ 738,266 ÷ $ 730,286 ÷ $ 739,986 ROIC 16.2 % 16.1 % 13.8 % Weighted average cost of capital – 10.5 % – 10.5 % – 11.0 % Economic return 5.7 % 5.6 % 2.8 %

Three Months Ended Average Invested Capital Sept 30, Jul 1, Apr 1, Dec 31, Oct 1, Calculations 2017 2017 2017 2016 2016 Equity $ 1,025,939 $ 991,306 $ 961,438 $ 927,542 $ 916,797 Plus: Debt – current 286,934 267,297 92,623 78,879 78,507 Debt – long-term 26,173 26,138 185,638 184,136 184,002 Less: Cash and cash equivalents (568,860 ) (519,172 ) (524,520 ) (496,505 ) (432,964 ) $ 770,186 $ 765,569 $ 715,179 $ 694,052 $ 746,342