Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Plexus Fireside Chat at Stifel 2020 Virtual Cross Sector Insight Conference

Plexus Fireside Chat at Stifel 2020 Virtual Cross Sector Insight Conference

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 27 mins ago

NEENAH, Wis., June 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Plexus (NASDAQ: PLXS) announced today it will attend the Stifel 2020 Virtual Cross Sector Insight Conference on June 9, 2020.  During the conference, Stifel will host a fireside chat with Plexus’ management team via audio webcast at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

What: Plexus Fireside Chat and Webcast at Stifel 2020 Virtual Cross Sector Insight Conference
   
When: Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time
   
Where: Participants are encouraged to join the live webcast by accessing the following link: http://www.wsw.com/webcast/stifel19/plxs
   
Replay: The webcast will be available through the following link for 90 days following the live event:  http://www.wsw.com/webcast/stifel19/plxs
   

Investor and Media Contact

Heather Beresford
+1.920.751.3612
[email protected]

About Plexus Corp. – The Product Realization Company

Since 1979, Plexus has been partnering with companies to create the products that build a better world.  We are a team of over 19,000 individuals who are dedicated to providing global Design and Development, Supply Chain Solutions, New Product Introduction, Manufacturing, and Aftermarket Services.  Plexus is a global leader that specializes in serving customers in industries with highly complex products and demanding regulatory environments.  Plexus delivers customer service excellence to leading global companies by providing innovative, comprehensive solutions throughout the product’s lifecycle.  For more information about Plexus, visit our website at www.plexus.com.

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.