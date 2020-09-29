Plexus Sets Fiscal Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Release Date

NEENAH, Wis., Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Plexus (NASDAQ: PLXS) announced today it will release its fiscal fourth quarter 2020 results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28, 2020. Plexus’ management will host a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter results on Thursday, October 29 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. An audio webcast of the call and accompanying slides will be available in the investor relations section of the company website, plexus.com.

What: Plexus Fiscal 2020 Q4 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast When: Thursday, October 29, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time Where: Participants are encouraged to join the live webcast at the investor relations section of the Plexus website, plexus.com or directly at Conference Call: +1.866.922.5180 with passcode: 3398624

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ivk5ojxr Replay: The webcast will be archived on the Plexus website and available via telephone replay at +1.855.859.2056 or +1.404.537.3406 with passcode: 3398624

Investor and Media Contact

Heather Beresford

+1.920.751.3612

[email protected]

About Plexus Corp. – The Product Realization Company

Since 1979, Plexus has been partnering with companies to create the products that build a better world. We are a team of over 19,000 individuals who are dedicated to providing global Design and Development, Supply Chain Solutions, New Product Introduction, Manufacturing, and Aftermarket Services. Plexus is a global leader that specializes in serving customers in industries with highly complex products and demanding regulatory environments. Plexus delivers customer service excellence to leading global companies by providing innovative, comprehensive solutions throughout the product’s lifecycle. For more information about Plexus, visit our website at www.plexus.com.