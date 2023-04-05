NEENAH, WI, April 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ: PLXS) announced today it will release its fiscal second quarter 2023 results after market close on Wednesday, April 26, 2023. Plexus’ management will host a conference call to discuss its fiscal second quarter results on Thursday, April 27 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. An audio webcast of the call and accompanying slides will be available in the investor relations section of the company website, plexus.com.
|What:
|Plexus Fiscal 2023 Q2 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast
|When:
|Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time
|Where:
|Participants are encouraged to join the live webcast at the investor relations section of the Plexus website, plexus.com. Participants can also join utilizing the links below:
Audio conferencing link to receive an individual login pin: https://register.vevent.com/register/BIcf715026af574a01b337bf55806f00a6
Webcast link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ug4v23ev
|Replay:
|The webcast will be archived on the Plexus website and will be available as on-demand for 12 months
Investor and Media Contact
Shawn Harrison
+1.920.969.6325
shawn.harrison@plexus.com
About Plexus Corp.
Since 1979, Plexus has been partnering with companies to create the products that build a better world. We are a team of nearly 25,000 individuals who are dedicated to providing Design and Development, Supply Chain Solutions, New Product Introduction, Manufacturing and Sustaining Services. Plexus is a global leader that specializes in serving customers in industries with highly complex products and demanding regulatory environments. Plexus delivers customer service excellence to leading companies by providing innovative, comprehensive solutions throughout a product’s lifecycle. For more information about Plexus, visit our website at www.plexus.com.
