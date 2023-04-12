SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: PLRX), a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of fibrosis, today announced that Bernard Coulie, M.D., Ph.D., Pliant’s President and Chief Executive Officer and Éric Lefebvre, M.D., Pliant’s Chief Medical Officer, will participate in a fireside chat as part of the 22nd Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at 3:45 p.m. Eastern Time.

Interested parties may access the live webcast of this fireside chat by visiting the Investor Relations’ Events & Presentation page of Pliant’s website. The webcast replay will be archived on the Pliant website for 30 days following the conclusion of the event.

About Pliant Therapeutics, Inc.

Pliant Therapeutics is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis. Pliant’s lead product candidate, bexotegrast, is an oral small molecule dual selective inhibitor of αvß6 and αvß1 integrins that is in development in the lead indications for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, or IPF, and primary sclerosing cholangitis, or PSC. Bexotegrast has received Fast Track Designation and Orphan Drug Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in IPF and PSC and Orphan Drug Designation from the European Medicines Agency in IPF and PSC. Pliant is currently conducting Phase 2a trials of bexotegrast in the lead indications of IPF and PSC. Pliant has also developed PLN-1474, a small molecule selective inhibitor of αvß1 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, or NASH with liver fibrosis. In December 2022, Pliant submitted an IND for its third clinical program, PLN-101095, a small molecule dual-selective inhibitor of αvβ8 and αvβ1 integrins, that is being developed for the treatment of solid tumors. In addition to clinical stage programs, Pliant currently has a preclinical program targeting muscular dystrophies. For additional information about Pliant Therapeutics, visit www.pliantrx.com and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.

