Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Pliops Closes $65M Funding Round to Skyrocket Data Center Efficiency, Starts Countdown to Product Launch

Pliops Closes $65M Funding Round to Skyrocket Data Center Efficiency, Starts Countdown to Product Launch

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

Led by Koch Disruptive Technologies with NVIDIA Expanding Share, Investment in Game-Changing Technology Aimed to Up Data Performance, Deliver Unprecedented Scalability

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Technology innovator Pliops announced today that it has closed a $65 million oversubscribed funding round, led by Koch Disruptive Technologies (KDT). All current investors, including State of Mind Ventures (SOMV), Viola Ventures, Intel Capital, SoftBank Ventures Asia, Expon Capital, Western Digital, Xilinx, and Sweetwood Capital participated, with NVIDIA increasing its share. This news positions Pliops for its goal: delivering game-changing value for enterprise and cloud customers.

The investment will be used to bring the new levels of scale, speed and cost effectiveness promised by Pliops’ storage processor to more customers in more ways. A hardware-enabled storage engine deployed in a PCIe card form factor or as a cloud service, the storage processor unlocks the full potential of SSD storage by exponentially improving cost, performance and endurance. Through its storage processor, Pliops substantially accelerates the processing of data-intensive applications in data centers.

“Pliops is effectively reinventing the approach to one of the most critical, data-intensive challenges in a very large, expanding market,” said KDT Managing Director Eli Groner. “The Pliops technology has broad applicability to not only today’s workloads, but the emerging workloads of tomorrow.”

On a mission to revolutionize the way data and storage are managed in the data center, the company plans to scale its technology into new use cases, expand its product line, and double the size of the company by the end of 2021. Pliops has expanded its executive team globally and is ramping up its resources as it moves into its next stage: to deliver broad availability of its storage processor and to expand value for their impressive list of existing customers.

Of key importance to Pliops is enabling more customers by delivering their solution in multiple forms. Whether on premises, in the cloud, integrated with customer products, or built into an ASIC, Pliops is engaged with leaders in the cloud service provider and broader enterprise market segments seeking to accelerate a wide range of data-intensive workloads.

“Pliops technology accelerates the fastest growing workloads that are driving demand for increased compute and storage performance in data centers,” noted Nimrod Gindi, senior vice president of investments at NVIDIA. “Combining NVIDIA data center GPU and DPU product lines with Pliops’ storage processor for accelerated cloud and machine learning solutions will provide exceptional performance and efficiency for our customers.”

While fundamental issues like efficient data structures and dynamic capacity management have been studied for years, Pliops’ novel combined hardware and software approach has motivated leaders in data store and processing to invest in the company. Likewise, many of the largest cloud data center providers and users, as well as leading storage innovators like Percona, SAKURA internet and Intel, have publicly recognized the potential impact of Pliops’ innovations – and are collaborating as customers and partners.

“KDT is focused on making big bets on disruptive technology with huge market potential – which aligns perfectly with what we are doing at Pliops,” noted Uri Beitler, founder and CEO of Pliops. “With data storage – and the computational requirements for processing that data – growing at an exponential rate, status quo approaches fall short. Our solution takes a new approach that enables unprecedented scalability in data centers. Additionally, to have a partner as important as NVIDIA increase their investment in Pliops is a huge vote of confidence. We are committed to growing our technology to its maximum potential, and look forward to strategic, long-term partnerships with our investors and customers.”

About Pliops

Founded in 2017, Pliops is a technology innovator focused on making data centers run faster and more efficiently. A fundamental building block for the data-centric era, the Pliops storage platform addresses the exponential growth of data storage – and the subsequent computational processing requirements this has created. Pliops uses innovative, patented data structures and algorithms to eliminate data amplification and enable consistently high I/O performance, capacity, and endurance – reaching up to 100x faster data access with just a fraction of the computational load and power consumption. Pliops was recently named as one of the 10 hottest semiconductor startups in 2020 by CRN and its storage processors are shipping to select customers. The company has raised $115M to date from leading global investors including State of Mind Ventures, Viola Ventures, Intel Capital, KDT, SoftBank Ventures Asia, NVIDIA, Expon Capital, Western Digital, Xilinx and Sweetwood Capital.

For more information visit www.pliops.com or connect on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Media Contact:
Stephanie Olsen
Lages & Associates
(949) 453-8080
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.