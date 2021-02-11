Pliops Positions for Rapid Growth, Bolsters Leadership Team

Tech Innovator Readies for Commercial Launch, Mass Production of Transformative Storage Processor

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — With momentum continuing to grow around its storage processor, technology innovator Pliops has enlisted top leadership for its sales, marketing, operations and technology teams by making several strategic new hires. Angela Restani, Marius Tudor, Ofer Bustin and Edward Bortnikov have joined Pliops’ ranks of experienced industry leaders.

Focused on tackling today’s most challenging data storage issues – namely, the colliding trends of explosive data growth stored on fast flash media, ultimately limited by constrained compute resources – Pliops is ramping up its resources in preparation for the commercial availability of its product offering. The Pliops Storage Processor has been successfully tested and evaluated by more than 20 tier-one cloud and enterprise companies, and the company is currently in an expansion phase that encompasses both its team and industry reach.

Award-winning storage and channel veteran Angela Restani has joined Pliops as vice president of marketing. In this role, Restani will lead demand-generation teams and leverage her expertise in creating and executing go-to-market strategies. Prior to joining Pliops, Restani served as executive vice president of marketing for Hedvig, where she was instrumental in growing the company and leading the marketing efforts for its acquisition by Commvault. Restani’s career spans more than 20 years of holding multiple executive leadership roles for tech companies including Nutanix, DataEndure and Cancom US.

Marius Tudor, a 20-year veteran and evangelist of business-critical, data center storage and infrastructure solutions, has been tapped by Pliops for the role of vice president of sales and business development. In his new position, Tudor will focus on extending Pliops’ global reach by managing the existing sales pipeline and developing new business opportunities and relationships. Tudor has held multiple sales management, business development, and marketing roles in technology and the storage industry. Previously, Tudor served in leadership roles at industry leaders Liqid, SanDisk, Fusion-io, and BitMICRO Networks.

As the new COO for Pliops, Ofer Bustin brings 20 years of experience in operations, engineering, infrastructure building, methodologies, and execution. Before coming on board at Pliops, Bustin served as COO for DustPhotonics, where he established the operations and engineering organizations – taking the company’s highly complex optical systems to high-volume availability. Prior to DustPhotonics, Bustin served as vice president of silicon and optics operations at Mellanox Technologies, where he was part of the team that established Mellanox operations and process systems – taking it from a startup to a company valued at $7B.

Pliops’ new vice president of technology, Edward Bortnikov, comes to the company from Yahoo! (Verizon Media), where he served as senior director of research. Bortnikov will oversee research and architecture of next-generation products for Pliops. Bortnikov has a 20-year track record in software engineering, distributed computing, databases, machine learning, search, storage, and networking systems. He has a Ph.D. in electrical engineering from Technion and holds 25+ U.S. patents, has authored 40 scientific papers and contributed to multiple open source software projects in the area of large-scale data management.

“At Pliops, we are building a company with truly innovative, differentiated technology and a collaborative, supportive culture,” noted Steve Fingerhut, president and chief business officer for Pliops. “By strengthening our executive team, we are more ready than ever for what is the most exciting time in our company’s history thus far – mass production of our storage processor. We look forward to working together as we continue to break technology barriers and usher in the next generation of accelerated data centers.”

Founded in 2017, Pliops is a technology innovator focused on making data centers run faster and more efficiently. A fundamental building block for the data-centric era, the Pliops Storage Processor addresses the exponential growth of data storage – and the subsequent computational processing requirements this has created. Pliops uses innovative, patented data structures and algorithms to eliminate data amplification and enable consistently high I/O performance, capacity and endurance – reaching up to 100x faster data access with just a fraction of the computational load and power consumption. Pliops was recently named as one of the 10 hottest semiconductor startups in 2020 by CRN and the Pliops Storage Processors are now sampling to select customers, with general availability in Q2 2021. The company has raised $45M to date by leading global investors including Softbank Ventures Asia, Intel Capital, Western Digital, NVIDIA, Xilinx, Viola Venture and State-of-Mind Ventures.

