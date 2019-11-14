Breaking News
Plixer Acquires Great Bay Software

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News

The combined solution delivers automated network detection and response (NDR)

KENNEBUNK, Maine, Nov. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Plixer, the company that solves real-world security and network operations challenges, today announced that it has acquired Great Bay Software, a leading provider of endpoint visibility solutions that identify managed, unmanaged, and unauthorized devices across complex networks.

Great Bay Software collects, models, and maintains contextual endpoint data. The platform enables security and network operations teams to discover and profile all devices on the network in real time, determine current and historical physical network location, identify the risk of each device, monitor behavior changes, and actively respond to anomalies.

According to Gartner, “For too many years or even decades, there have been almost impermeable barriers between IT monitoring, ITSM, DevOps and SecOps. However, as digital transformation pushes I&O into a product mentality, these walls need to come down.” (Gartner “2019 Strategic Roadmap for IT Operations Monitoring,” Sanjit Ganguli, Charley Rich, 20 June 2019. ID: G00390313) 

The combination of the Plixer and Great Bay Software product portfolios will deliver tremendous value to network operations and security teams enabling them to gain:

  • Real time and historical network and endpoint visibility, extending from layer 2-7
  • Dynamic endpoint discovery, data analysis, and insights
  • Behavior analysis, monitoring, and alerting across both networks and endpoints
  • Automated, prioritized incident response for network and security events

“With this acquisition, we are unifying endpoint and network visibility across a combined solution enabling network and security teams to gain improved efficiency, reduced operational complexity and expense, and automated response to security incidents, dramatically lowering risk,” explains Plixer President and CEO Jeff Lindholm. “Great Bay Software’s people, products and partners are incredibly complementary to what we do at Plixer.”

About Plixer
Plixer provides a security and network intelligence platform that supports fast and efficient incident response. The solution allows you to gain visibility into cloud applications, security events, and network traffic. It delivers actionable data to guide you from the detection of security and network events all the way to root-cause analysis and mitigation. Network and security incidents are inevitable. When they occur, Plixer is there to help you quickly return to normal and minimize business disruption. Thousands of organizations rely on Plixer solutions to keep their IT infrastructure running efficiently. Learn more at plixer.com, stay connected with the Plixer blog, and follow us @Plixer.

Media Contact:
Jan Wiedrick-Kozlowski
Eskenzi PR
Phone: 585-392-7878
Email: [email protected]

