(PLL) Alert: Johnson Fistel, Investigates Piedmont Lithium. Did You Lose Money on Your Investment?

SAN DIEGO, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws by Piedmont Lithium Inc. (“Piedmont” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PLL).

On July 20, 2021, Reuters reported that Piedmont hired investment banks to find investors for an $840 million project in Gaston County, North Carolina, including an open-air pit to produce lithium-based electric vehicle battery chemicals. According to the news release, the Company has not applied for a state mining permit or a required zoning variance in Gaston County, despite telling investors since 2018 that it was on the verge of doing so.

If you have information that could assist in this investigation, including past employees and others, or if you are a Piedmont shareholder and are interested in learning more about the investigation, please contact Jim Baker ( [email protected] ) by email or phone at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

Additionally, you can [ click here to join this action ]. There is no cost or obligation to you.

