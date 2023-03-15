Canon imageFORMULA R30 Front View

Melville, NY, March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Get ready to quickly and easily digitize your documents and help reduce paper in your small or home office. To help keep you organized and reduce clutter, Canon U.S.A. Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, is excited to share the launch of a new, easy-to-use scanner – the imageFORMULA R30 Office Document Scanner – designed for users who seek productivity, affordability and ease of use for daily scan needs. Users can just plug in the imageFORMULA R30 device directly to a computer and start scanning right away. And using a patented method to build the Canon “CaptureOnTouch Lite” software right into the scanner’s hardware, you don’t have to download or install anything, making the R30 quick and easy to use.

“The new imageFORMULA R30 expands Canon’s “R-series” scanner lineup, offering a simple but essential tool for digitizing a wide variety of documents,” says Shuji “Steve” Suda, vice president and general manager of Canon U.S.A., Inc. “Canon is proud to continue to offer the latest and greatest solutions, and we’re confident the imageFORMULA R30 scanner will meet the needs of almost any small office looking to digitize their work.”

Simple to Set up and Use

The imageFORMULA R30 Office Document Scanner can comfortably fit on most desk surfaces and can be installed in just minutes by using the included USB cable. The automatic document feeder can hold up to 60 sheets, helping to reduce the need to manually feed items one by one. The R30 can come in handy for various service industries, in areas such as financial services, insurance, and accounting, as well as consulting, to name a few.

Designed for High-Quality Imaging

This new scanner includes automatic image enhancement features, not only to improve image quality, but also to make the scanner easy to use. Image cropping, straightening, and resolution setting can all be done automatically, and will help in scanning mixed batches of text or graphical documents in different sizes, plus Optical Character Recognition (OCR) helps to create searchable digital files.

Reliable and Flexible

The R30 scanner is designed to handle a variety of documents, including business cards, letter and legal size paper, invoices, postcards, and plastic cards. It has flexible paper feed and output guides, scans in color and black-and-white, and scans both sides of a document in a single pass. It’s compatible with Windows and Mac, and is able to scan physical documents into a wide variety of digital file types, including PDF.

Superior Customer Care

This R30 includes a one-year limited warranty for advanced exchange service. Extended warranty options are also available directly through Canon. These, combined with Canon’s U.S.-based technical support, can help maximize uptime throughout the product life. The scanner is ENERGY STAR certified, making it an eco-conscious addition to the workplace.

Availability

The Canon imageFORMULA R30 Office Document Scanner is now available for purchase directly through Canon and via select retailers for a suggested retail price of $299*.

About Canon U.S.A., Inc.

Canon U.S.A., Inc., is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States and to Latin America and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $30.3 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ), as of 2022 has ranked in the top-five overall in U.S. patents granted for 37 consecutive years†. Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To learn more about Canon, visit us at www.usa.canon.com and follow us on Twitter @CanonUSA.

# # #

†Based on weekly patent counts issued by United States Patent and Trademark Office.

*Availability and specifications subject to change without notice. All prices set by dealers and may vary.

Attachment

Canon imageFORMULA R30

CONTACT: Logan Crawford Canon U.S.A., Inc. 516-310-2001 lcrawford@cusa.canon.com