Plug Power Announces Expanded Contract with FM Logistic, Further Extending Presence in the European Market

FM Logistic becomes first traditional GenKey customer in Europe, deploying Plug Power hydrogen refueling station in Neuville aux Bois, France

LATHAM, N.Y., July 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG), a leading provider of hydrogen engines and fueling solutions enabling e-mobility, announces today an expanded contract with FM Logistic, making it the first traditional GenKey customer in Europe. FM Logistic initially adopted Plug Power’s GenDrive hydrogen fuel cell technology in 2015. Continuing use today, this expanded relationship will include an increased fleet of GenDrive fuel cells along with a GenFuel hydrogen refueling station – Plug Power’s first in Europe – which will supply FM Logistic’s hydrogen capacity over the next five years. The deal with FM Logistic follows Plug Power’s announcement of a new partnership with StreetScooter and DHL, representing continued European growth as part of Plug Power’s strategic 2019 goals.

“For years we’ve been able to offer our material handling and logistic customers with the end-to-end solution they needed, whether it’s fuel cell engines or hydrogen storage and dispensers,” said Andy Marsh, CEO of Plug Power. “We are very excited to bring our customers in Europe the same services. Europe has been an area of focus for us this year, and this is a truly monumental step in proliferating hydrogen power. Ensuring a steady supply of hydrogen is a foundational element of reliable hydrogen infrastructure, and we continue to be a driving force for the global solution.”

As one of the most forward-thinking companies in Europe, FM Logistic has worked with Plug Power for five years to decrease their carbon footprint and increase productivity and efficiency of the fleet vehicles running in their distribution centers and warehouses. With their accelerated growth and facilities across France, FM Logistic turned to Plug Power’s GenKey solution. FM Logistic continues to show their commitment to clean, dependable, efficient power solution.

“It has been a pleasure to work with Plug Power over the last five years, and we look forward to continuing to grow this partnership,” said Yannick Buisson, FM Logistic’s Directeur Général France. “Plug Power’s GenKey offering will allow us to benefit from a unique, turnkey solution that aligns with our business and sustainability goals. We have a corporate responsibility to ensure our options are green, and this partnership is a crucial one.”

The new contract was signed in May 2019 and will include all necessary refueling infrastructure, related services, and hydrogen fuel. The new hydrogen refueling station will be located at FM Logistic’s operation in Neuville aux Bois, France.

The architect of modern hydrogen and fuel cell technology, Plug Power is the innovator that has taken hydrogen and fuel cell technology from concept to commercialization. Plug Power has revolutionized the material handling industry with its full-service GenKey solution, which is designed to increase productivity, lower operating costs and reduce carbon footprints in a reliable, cost-effective way. The Company’s GenKey solution couples together all the necessary elements to power, fuel and serve a customer. With proven hydrogen and fuel cell products, Plug Power replaces lead acid batteries to power electric industrial vehicles, such as the lift trucks customers use in their distribution centers. Extending its reach into the on-road electric vehicle market, Plug Power’s ProGen platform of modular fuel cell engines empowers OEMs and system integrators to rapidly adopt hydrogen fuel cell technology. ProGen engines are proven today, with thousands in service, supporting some of the most rugged operations in the world. Plug Power is the partner that customers trust to take their businesses into the future. www.plugpower.com .

This communication contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve significant risks and uncertainties about Plug Power Inc.(“PLUG”), including but not limited to statements about PLUG’s expectations regarding growth in Europe, revenue, increase in deployments, growth with GenKey customers and its project financing platform. You are cautioned that such statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times that, or by which, such performance or results will have been achieved. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in these statements. In particular, the risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the risk that we continue to incur losses and might never achieve or maintain profitability; the risk that we will need to raise additional capital to fund our operations and such capital may not be available to us; the risk that our lack of extensive experience in manufacturing and marketing products may impact our ability to manufacture and market products on a profitable and large-scale commercial basis; the risk that unit orders will not ship, be installed and/or converted to revenue, in whole or in part; the risk that pending orders may not convert to purchase orders, in whole or in part; the risk that a loss of one or more of our major customers could result in a material adverse effect on our financial condition; the risk that a sale of a significant number of shares of stock could depress the market price of our common stock; the risk that negative publicity related to our business or stock could result in a negative impact on our stock value and profitability; the risk of potential losses related to any product liability claims or contract disputes; the risk of loss related to an inability to maintain an effective system of internal controls or key personnel; the risks related to use of flammable fuels in our products; the cost and timing of developing, marketing and selling our products and our ability to raise the necessary capital to fund such costs; the ability to achieve the forecasted gross margin on the sale of our products; the risk that our actual net cash used for operating expenses may exceed the projected net cash for operating expenses; the cost and availability of fuel and fueling infrastructures for our products; market acceptance of our products, including GenDrive, GenSure and GenKey systems; the volatility of our stock price; our ability to establish and maintain relationships with third parties with respect to product development, manufacturing, distribution and servicing and the supply of key product components; the cost and availability of components and parts for our products; our ability to develop commercially viable products; our ability to reduce product and manufacturing costs; our ability to successfully expand our product lines; our ability to successfully expand internationally; our ability to improve system reliability for our GenDrive, GenSure and GenKey systems; competitive factors, such as price competition and competition from other traditional and alternative energy companies; our ability to protect our intellectual property; the cost of complying with current and future federal, state and international governmental regulations; risks associated with potential future acquisitions; and other risks and uncertainties referenced in our public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). For additional disclosure regarding these and other risks faced by PLUG, see disclosures contained in PLUG’s public filings with the SEC including, the “Risk Factors” section of PLUG’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included in this presentation and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof, and PLUG undertakes no obligation to update such statements as a result of new information.

