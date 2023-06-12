Showcasing Revenue Growth and Operational Scale

Hosted from Plug’s State-of-the-Art Gigafactory in Rochester, NY

LATHAM, N.Y., June 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Plug Power Inc . (NASDAQ: PLUG), a leading provider of turnkey hydrogen solutions for the global green hydrogen economy, has announced the webcast details for its Analyst Day being held on June 14, 2023. The event will be hosted from Plug’s state-of-the-art Gigafactory in Rochester, NY. Plug’s management team will present the exciting revenue growth opportunities in the Company’s Applications and Energy business units. Additionally, they will showcase the operational scale of the Gigafactory to invited guests, marking the first time since Plug’s Symposium in October 2022.

Join the Webcast:

Date: June 14, 2023

Time: 11:00 am – 12:13 pm ET

Webcast: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/4258956/AF3D8D97AFFE425EA558605F56D8D6ED?partnerref=MediaAdvisory

Andy Marsh, CEO at Plug Power, expressed, “Plug has successfully established a thriving business. We are delighted to welcome our invited guests to our state-of-the-art gigafactory, where they can witness firsthand that we are not only selling and deploying tangible products but have also scaled up operations. This operational growth supports our near-term revenue goals of $1.4 billion in 2023 and our long-term target of achieving annual sales of $20 billion by 2030.”

About Plug

Plug is building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, from production, storage and delivery to energy generation, to help its customers meet their business goals and decarbonize the economy. In creating the first commercially viable market for hydrogen fuel cell technology, the company has deployed more than 60,000 fuel cell systems and over 180 fueling stations, more than anyone else in the world, and is the largest buyer of liquid hydrogen. With plans to build and operate a green hydrogen highway across North America and Europe, Plug is building a state-of-the-art Gigafactory to produce electrolyzers and fuel cells and multiple green hydrogen production plants that will yield 500 tons of liquid green hydrogen daily by 2025. Plug will deliver its green hydrogen solutions directly to its customers and through joint venture partners into multiple environments, including material handling, e-mobility, power generation, and industrial applications. For more information, visit www.plugpower.com .

Plug Power Safe Harbor Statement

This communication contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve significant risks and uncertainties about Plug Power Inc. (“PLUG”), including but not limited to statements about: Plug’s revenue growth opportunities in the company’s Applications and Energy Business Units; Plug’s operational growth supporting its near-term revenue goals of $1.4 billion in 2023 and its long-term target of achieving annual sales of $20 billion by 2030. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in these statements. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of PLUG in general, see PLUG’s public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including the “Risk Factors” section of PLUG’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and any subsequent filings with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof, and PLUG undertakes no obligation to update such statements as a result of new information.

