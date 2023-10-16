Plug CEO Andy Marsh Delivers Remarks at an event that included U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm, U.S. Department of Energy Under Secretary for Infrastructure David Crane, and others

LATHAM, N.Y., Oct. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) CEO Andy Marsh joins several U.S. government officials and West Virginia stakeholders to commemorate the Department of Energy’s selection of the Appalachian Regional Clean Hydrogen Hub (ARCH2) for the Regional Clean Hydrogen Hubs program enacted under the bi-partisan infrastructure law. The ARCH2 Hub includes the states of West Virginia, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, as well as prime applicants Allegheny Science & Technology, Battelle, EQT Corporation, and GTI Energy. Plug will play a substantial role in ARCH2 Hub, serving as a project partner, vendor, and provider of essential services throughout the hydrogen value chain.

The commemoration of the winning ARCH2 Hub is being held at a press conference today in Morgantown, WV at the National Energy Technology Laboratory, with U.S. Sens. Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito, U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm, U.S. Department of Energy Under Secretary for Infrastructure David Crane, White House Coordinator for the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act Mitchell Landrieu, Marshall University President Brad Smith, West Virginia University President Gordon Gee, Monongalia County Commissioner Tom Bloom, EQT CEO Toby Rice, and Battelle CEO Lou Von Thaer.

“The federal hydrogen hub program can accelerate the clean hydrogen economy and the development of the hydrogen infrastructure to support our nation’s clean energy future,” says Plug CEO Andy Marsh. “Hydrogen hub funding, coupled with pragmatic implementation of the Inflation Reduction Act’s Clean Hydrogen Production Tax Credit, can solidify the United States’ climate leadership, accelerate the national clean hydrogen economy, and build upon Plug’s ongoing deployment of end-to-end green hydrogen solutions across the country. We thank Sen. Joe Manchin, Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, and WV Governor Jim Justice for providing instrumental leadership and championing the ARCH2 Hub. Plug is grateful for the Department of Energy’s selection of this consortium and for the Appalachian region’s efforts in developing one of the nation’s foremost hubs for hydrogen solutions.”

The Regional Clean Hydrogen Hub program aims to facilitate the development of a national clean hydrogen network of hydrogen producers, consumers, and connective infrastructure. ARCH2 aims to create more than 21,000 jobs, including more than 18,000 in construction and 3,000 permanent jobs in the Appalachian region.

