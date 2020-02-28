Plug Power to Announce 2019 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results

Breaking News
LATHAM, N.Y., Feb. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG), a leading provider of zero emission hydrogen engines and fueling solutions enabling e-mobility, will announce 2019 fourth quarter and year end results on March 5, 2020.

In conjunction with the issued results, the Company will host a live conference call and webcast.

Join the call:
Date: Thursday, March 5, 2020
Time: 10:00 am ET
Participant Dial-In: 877-405-1239 / 201-389-0851
Direct webcast: https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1287607&tp_key=eafb3420eb

The webcast can also be accessed at www.plugpower.com, selecting the conference call link on the home page. A playback of the call will be available online for a period following the event.

About Plug Power Inc.   
The architect of modern hydrogen and fuel cell technology, Plug Power is the innovator that has taken hydrogen and fuel cell technology from concept to commercialization. Plug Power has revolutionized the material handling industry with its full-service GenKey solution, which is designed to increase productivity, lower operating costs and reduce carbon footprints in a reliable, cost-effective way. The Company’s GenKey solution couples together all the necessary elements to power, fuel and serve a customer. With proven hydrogen and fuel cell products, Plug Power replaces lead acid batteries to power electric industrial vehicles, such as the lift trucks customers use in their distribution centers. 

Extending its reach into the on-road electric vehicle market, Plug Power’s ProGen platform of modular fuel cell engines empowers OEMs and system integrators to rapidly adopt hydrogen fuel cell technology. ProGen engines are proven today, with thousands in service, supporting some of the most rugged operations in the world. Plug Power is the partner that customers trust to take their businesses into the future. Learn more at www.plugpower.com.

Plug Power Media Contact
Teal Vivacqua Hoyos
[email protected]

