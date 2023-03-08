Plumbing Fixtures And Fittings Market Research Report Information By Material(Vitreous China, Metal and Plastics), By Product(Bathroom Fixtures & Fittings, Kitchen and Sink Fixtures & Fittings, Toilet Fixtures & Fittings and others), By Application (Residential and Commercial), And Others), And By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, And Rest Of The World) – Market Forecast Till 2030.

New York, US, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Plumbing Fixtures And Fittings Market Overview

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), Plumbing Fixtures and Fittings Market Information by Product Type, Operating Platforms, and Region – Forecast till 2030”, In 2021, the Plumbing Fixtures and Fittings Market was worth USD 108.07 Billion. From 2022 to 2030, the plumbing fixtures and fittings market is expected to increase at a rate of 5.88% from USD 114.42 Billion in 2022 to USD 170.69 Billion by 2030.

Market Scope

Demand for plumbing fixtures and fittings in the United States is expected to rise 4.4% per year to $15.9 billion in 2024. As homeowners continue to modify their houses to add more and larger bathrooms and more expanded kitchens, the major domestic improvement and repair market will play a significant part in supporting demand gains in the future. As a result, additional plumbing equipment, such as sinks and toilets, and the fittings that connect them to water supply and waste lines, will be installed.

Demand for plumbing fixtures and plumbing fittings will be driven by design trends that call for the installation of additional bathrooms in both residential and commercial facilities. Several of these bathrooms will have bathtubs and/or showers, necessitating the installation of stalls and receptors, surrounds, and fittings. Even if a full bathroom is not specified, almost every bathroom has toilets and sinks, as well as the fittings that go with them, supporting overall demand gains.

Market Competitive Landscape:

The important firms in the plumbing fixtures and fittings market include

Geberit AG (Switzerland)

Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc.

LIXIL Group Corporation

Masco Corporation

TOTO LTD

Roca Sanitario S.A.

GWA Group Limited (Australia)

Elkay Manufacturing Company

Kohler Co. (U.S.)

Hindware Homes

Among others.



Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2030 USD 170.69 Billion CAGR 5.88% (2022-2030) Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022–2030 Historical Data 2020 Forecast Units Value (USD Million) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Product Type, By Operating Platforms, and By Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers The industry of home building is expanding. Emerging economies quickening urbanization and industrialization

Strategic asset allocation and positioning are intended to assist each market competitor in meeting its growth objectives. The implementation of favorable policies by several countries is projected to improve the market’s profit potential. The market’s scope of development reveals a significant growth potential that the sector can achieve in the coming years. The availability of appropriate methods to develop robust distribution channels is projected to characterize the market’s future expansion over the forecast period. Economic stability is likely to lead to good development in global market strength. The enhancement of research and development facilities and equipment will also have an impact on market expansion.

February 2023

Plumbing Superstore, an online-only plumbing and bathroom supplies business, has entered the market.

The new site will provide nearly everything a homeowner or tradesperson would need to fit or renovate a bathroom, including access to over 100,000 products and useful product guides to aid in the product selection and installation process.

The complete collection includes first-fix plumbing and heating supplies such as copper pipe and fittings, plastic pipe and pushfit fittings, water filters, lagging, insulation, and accessories, as well as sanitaryware and other bathroom accessories such as vanity units, bathroom cabinets, wall-hung basins, bathroom mirrors, taps, and waste sets.



Market USP Covered:

Market Drivers:

The surge in urbanization is clearly fueling market expansion. With the increase in urbanization and construction activity, residential and non-residential end-users are increasingly embracing plumbing fixtures and fittings. Increasing urbanization will raise demand for houses or apartments, which will enhance demand for plumbing fixtures and fittings throughout the forecast period.

Accelerated economic expansion in APAC developing countries such as China and India has resulted in a considerable increase in consumer disposable income in these countries. With more spending power, consumers will choose higher-quality plumbing fixtures and fittings. This will very certainly boost the global market.

The high cost of conventionally on-site built homes, along with an increased emphasis on energy efficiency, are boosting demand for prefabricated (prefab) and mobile homes in numerous areas. The cost of on-site houses has risen faster than most people’s incomes, encouraging new buyers to consider prefab homes as a long-term housing solution. Because prefabricated structures have solutions such as water taps, valves, showers, and urinals in their design, the demand for plumbing may rise slowly.

In the United States, the cost of an on-site-built family home is more than the typical cost of a mobile home. This significant disparity in housing investment alternatives is boosting demand for factory-built homes. As a result, rising demand for prefab and mobile homes will propel market expansion throughout the forecast period.

Market Restraints:

The raw materials utilized in plumbing fixtures and fittings change from time to time. In order to provide security and safety, fixtures and fittings should adhere to standards and certification. In addition, import limits on scrap metal and other raw materials affect their costs directly, resulting in price volatility. Furthermore, rigorous rules implemented to protect the quality of materials (such as tin, lead, and nickel) used in bathroom and kitchen fixtures are likely to stifle market growth. Furthermore, a temporary shortage of steel can result in higher production costs for plumbing fixtures and fittings. As a result, fluctuating raw material prices would have a negative influence on market growth over the projection period.



COVID 19 Analysis

The deadly COVID-19 pandemic has swept the globe. The WHO declared coronavirus a pandemic in March 2020, prompting lockdowns in the majority of impacted countries. Industry companies have been forced to allow their staff to operate remotely and electronically due to the stringent limits imposed by global government authorities. On the other hand, the use of automated generated technologies to reduce human participation in domains like as manufacturing and production facilities is expected to boost broad growth of the global automotive market throughout the projection period, which will finish in 2030. The broad use of technology in the automobile sector, including as automated machinery and contemporary electronics, has ensured that organizations work smoothly.

Market Segmentation

By Application

The plumbing fixtures and fittings market can be divided into commercial and residential applications. Due to increased urbanization and a rising population, the residential segment accounts for the majority of the market share.

By Product

The global plumbing fixtures and fittings market is divided into four product categories: toilet fixtures and fittings, kitchen and sink fixtures and fittings, bathroom fixtures and fittings, and others. The bathroom fixtures and fittings market is the most developed.

By Material

The global plumbing fixtures and fittings market is segmented by material into metal, vitreous China, and plastics. Because of its great durability, stain-resistant surface, and sanitary properties, vitreous China is the industry leader.



